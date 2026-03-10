‘Matter viewed seriously,’: CBSE responds to viral Class 12th Math paper QR code row

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on Tuesday issued a press release addressing the controversy that had emerged on March 9 after the Class 12 Mathematics board examination was conducted. In the exam, a QR code was printed on the question paper, which was found to redirect to a YouTube video when scanned by students. The board has confirmed that the question papers are genuine and that the security of the examination remains fully intact.
Read | CBSE Class 12 Maths Exam Analysis 2026: Students find exam moderately difficult
The board has acknowledged the incident directly, stating that on a few sets of the Mathematics question paper, one of the QR codes, when scanned, linked to a YouTube video, which raised concerns among students and parents about the authenticity of the paper. “It is hereby confirmed by the Board that the question papers are genuine. The security of the question papers remains uncompromised.”
Read | CBSE gives marks for each correct step, not just final answer: Board
CBSE also assured students and parents that while the concern has been put to rest, the matter has been taken seriously internally, and necessary steps are being taken to ensure such issues do not arise in future examinations.
Read | CBSE postpones Class 12th board exams till March 16 in Middle East
After the exam was conducted, students scanned the QR code present on the exam only to know that it redirected to Rick Astley’s viral 1987 song Never Gonna Give You Up, a clip widely known on the internet as a “Rickroll” prank. Clips of students scanning the code and reacting to the video spread rapidly across social media, turning the incident into a talking point overnight.
Teachers and students’ initial feedback indicated that the paper was moderately difficult, with many candidates highlighting Section D – the long-answer portion – as the most demanding part of the exam.
According to Nilutpal Bora, PGT-Mathematics, Modern English School, Kahilipara, Guwahati, Assam, “The CBSE Class 12 Maths exam paper was well-balanced and aligned with students’ expectations. The paper focused on comprehension, critical thinking, and application-based questions.”
He added that the MCQs involved questions from matrix, determinants, differentiation, application of derivatives, integration, vector 3D, touching almost all the major topics from the syllabus. The MCQs remained consistent across all three sets.