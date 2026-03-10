‘Matter viewed seriously,’: CBSE responds to viral Class 12th Math paper QR code row

The board has confirmed that the question papers are genuine and that the security of the examination remains fully intact. (Image: AI Generated)

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on Tuesday issued a press release addressing the controversy that had emerged on March 9 after the Class 12 Mathematics board examination was conducted. In the exam, a QR code was printed on the question paper, which was found to redirect to a YouTube video when scanned by students. The board has confirmed that the question papers are genuine and that the security of the examination remains fully intact.

The board has acknowledged the incident directly, stating that on a few sets of the Mathematics question paper, one of the QR codes, when scanned, linked to a YouTube video, which raised concerns among students and parents about the authenticity of the paper. “It is hereby confirmed by the Board that the question papers are genuine. The security of the question papers remains uncompromised.”