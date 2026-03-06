CBSE Class 12th Mathematics Exam Tips 2026: High weightage topics & important formulae

–Dinesh Tyagi

Mathematics is one of the most scoring yet most feared subjects in the CBSE Class 12 board examination. Understanding the exam pattern and identifying high-weightage topics can make the difference between an average score and a perfect 100. The CBSE Class 12 Mathematics paper is designed to test a student’s conceptual clarity, problem-solving speed, and analytical thinking — all within a span of 3 hours for 80 marks.

Every year, certain chapters consistently carry more marks than others. Topics like Calculus (Integrals and Derivatives), Vectors and 3D Geometry, Matrices and Determinants, and Probability together account for a major portion of the question paper. Focusing deeply on these areas is not just smart preparation — it is essential preparation.

In Mathematics, there are no shortcuts to understanding, but there are definitely smarter paths to scoring well.

Important chapters and weightage

Serial number Topics Marks 1 Relation and functions 8 2 Algebra 10 3 Calculus 35 4 Vectors and Three- dimensional Geometry 14 5 Linear Programming Problem 5 6 Probability 8

Unit-wise topics breakdown

Relations and Functions

This unit consists of two chapters — Relations and Functions (04 marks) and Inverse Trigonometric Functions (04 marks). Questions from this unit are mostly of 2–3 marks and test conceptual understanding. Focus on definitions, proofs, and standard examples. Do not skip equivalence relations — it is almost always in the exam.

Key topics:

–Types of Relations on a Set — Understand reflexive, symmetric, transitive, and equivalence relations thoroughly. Questions are frequently asked to check or prove a given relation.

–Equivalence Class and Equivalence Relations — Know how to find equivalence classes for a given relation, as this is a common exam question.

–One-One and Onto Functions (Bijective Functions) — Be able to verify whether a given function is one-one, onto, or both. This is a high-probability topic for short and long answer questions.

–Domain and Range of Inverse Trigonometric Functions (ITF) — Memorise the principal value branches and standard domain-range pairs for all six inverse trigonometric functions.

–Graphs of ITF — Practice drawing and interpreting graphs of sin⁻¹x, cos⁻¹x, and tan⁻¹x. CBSE has asked graph-based questions in recent years.

Unit 2 — Algebra

This unit consists of two chapters — Matrices (05 marks) and Determinants (05 marks). Matrix Method (AX = B) is almost always asked as a 5-mark question in the board exam. Practice at least 10–15 varied problems from this topic. Do not ignore properties of determinants — they are used to simplify long calculations and save time in the exam. Questions on finding the inverse of a 3×3 matrix using the adjoint method are high-frequency. Master this thoroughly.

Key Topics:

–Operations on Matrices — Practice addition, subtraction, and multiplication of matrices. Know the conditions and rules for each operation.

–Transpose of a Matrix — Understand the properties of transpose and be able to apply them in proof-based questions.

–Symmetric and Skew-Symmetric Matrices — Know how to express any square matrix as the sum of a symmetric and a skew-symmetric matrix. This is a very frequently asked topic.

–Adjoint and Inverse of Matrices — Learn the formula and properties of adjoint and inverse. Be thorough with 2×2 and 3×3 matrix inverses.

–Solution of System of Linear Equations by Matrix Method — This is one of the most important topics of the entire unit. A long answer (5-mark) question is regularly asked from this topic every year.

Unit 3 — Calculus

This is the most important and highest weightage unit in the entire Class 12 Mathematics syllabus. It contains five chapters: Continuity and Differentiability (09 marks), Application of Derivatives (04 marks), Integrals (09 marks), Application of Integrals (06 marks), and Differential Equations (07 marks).

Key Topics:

Chapter 1 — Continuity and Differentiability

–Continuity and differentiability at a point and over an interval — know how to check both using limits and standard definitions.

–Chain Rule, Implicit Differentiation, Logarithmic Differentiation, and Higher Order Derivatives are important.

Chapter 2 — Application of Derivatives (AOD)

–Rate of Change — straightforward application questions; mostly asked as short answer problems.

–Increasing and Decreasing Functions — know how to find intervals using the sign of the first derivative.

–Maxima and Minima — solve using both First Order Derivative Test and Second Order Derivative Test. Word problems based on maxima and minima are very common in board exams.

Chapter 3 — Integrals

–Special Integrals — memorise all standard integral formulas; they are directly used in board questions.

–Integration by Parts — Learn the ILATE rule and practice varied problems. This is a high-frequency topic.

–Integration by Partial Fractions — used when the integrand is a rational function; practice all standard cases.

–Properties of Definite Integrals — especially the property ∫f(x)dx = ∫f(a+b−x)dx is regularly used to simplify definite integral problems.

Chapter 4 — Application of Integrals (AOI)

–Area Under the Curve — practice finding areas bounded by curves and the x-axis or y-axis.

Chapter 5 — Differential Equations

–Order and Degree of a Differential Equation — basic but important; often asked as a 1-mark MCQ.

–Variable Separable Method — the most straightforward method; practice thoroughly.

–Homogeneous Differential Equations — identify and solve using the substitution y = vx.

–Linear Differential Equations — find the integrating factor (IF) and solve using the standard formula. This is a very common 5-mark question.

Unit 4 — Vectors and Three-Dimensional Geometry

This unit contains two chapters — Vectors (06 marks) and Three-Dimensional Geometry (08 marks).

Key Topics:

Vectors

–Scalar (Dot) Product and Cross Product — know the formulas, geometric meaning, and conditions for perpendicularity and parallelism.

–Applications of Products — finding the area of a triangle or parallelogram using cross product, and projection of one vector onto another using dot product; both are frequently asked.

Three-Dimensional Geometry

–Direction Ratios and Direction Cosines — understand the difference and how to find them for a given line.

–Equation of a Line — both One-Point Form (point + direction) and Two-Point Form must be thoroughly practised in both vector and Cartesian forms.

–Shortest Distance Between Two Lines — especially for skew lines; a very common 4–5 mark board question.

–Angle Between Two Lines — using dot product formula; quick and scoring.

–Equation of a Line Perpendicular to Two Given Lines — find the direction vector using cross product; standard technique.

Unit 5 — Linear Programming Problem (LPP)

This unit has only one chapter and is considered one of the most scoring topics in the entire paper. The exam will require you to solve a given LPP by forming constraints, plotting the feasible region on a graph, identifying corner points, and finding the maximum or minimum value of the objective function.

Additionally, read all key terminology, such as feasible region, feasible solution, optimal solution, and corner point method, directly from NCERT, as MCQ questions based on these definitions have been asked in recent years

Unit 6 — Probability

The most important topics include Conditional Probability, Multiplication Theorem, Independent Events, Law of Total Probability, and Bayes’ Theorem. Among these, Bayes’ Theorem is the most critical, as a 4–5 mark question from this topic appears in the board exam almost every year.

Always begin your solution by clearly defining the events, as it makes your answer well-structured and helps in earning step marks.

Exam day strategies

–Do not start from question number one blindly. First, read the entire paper carefully and identify the questions you find the easiest. Attempt those first — solving familiar problems at the start builds confidence and sets a positive momentum for the remaining three hours.

–If you get stuck on a question, stay calm. Skip it for the time being and move forward. Return to difficult questions only at the end, when you have already secured marks from the rest of the paper. Never let one difficult question disturb your focus and confidence.

—Manage your time wisely. The key strategy is to buy time from easy problems. When you solve simpler questions quickly, you create a buffer of extra time that can be invested in lengthy or difficult problems later.

–Always write the relevant formulae and units wherever required in your solution. This not only shows conceptual clarity but also helps you stay on track while solving the problem.

—Do not skip intermediate steps, even if they seem obvious. CBSE awards step marks, and missing even one logical step can cost you marks unnecessarily. Every step written is a potential mark earned.

–Always use a dark ink pen while writing your answer sheet. Since CBSE evaluates answer sheets digitally through the Online Scanning and Marking (OSM) system, dark and clear handwriting ensures your solution is properly visible in the scanned copy. A neat and well-presented answer sheet always creates a positive impression on the examiner.

What to do in last day?

The last day before the exam should be about consolidation, not new learning. Do not attempt to study any new topic or concept on the last day — it will only add confusion and unnecessary anxiety. Instead, use this day smartly to reinforce what you already know and enter the exam hall with full confidence.

On the last day, focus entirely on NCERT Examples and Miscellaneous Exercises. A large number of board questions are directly based on or inspired by NCERT, so if you have solved these thoroughly, you are already well prepared for a significant portion of the paper.

Alongside this, revise your comprehensive formula sheet multiple times — covering standard integral formulas, differentiation rules, vector identities, probability theorems, and matrix properties. This quick revision keeps all formulas fresh and instantly accessible during the exam.

Try to solve at least one previous year board paper in exam-like conditions. This helps you recall concepts, manage time, and mentally prepare yourself for the next day. While going through the solutions, take note of any steps you may have missed or any formula you hesitated on — those are your last-minute focus points.

In whatever time you have, prioritize high-weightage topics.

Finally, and most importantly, sleep well the night before. A well-rested mind recalls formulas faster, thinks more clearly, and stays calm under pressure. Keep your stationery and admit card ready the previous night.

