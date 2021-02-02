CBSE Class 12th datesheet released, check here

CBSE Board Class 12 Exam Date Sheet 2021: The exam schedule of the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) class 12 has been released. The students will appear for the board exams from May 4 to June 10 amid COVID-19 pandemic.

The class 12 exam will be conducted in two shifts – 10.30 to 1.30 pm and the afternoon shift at 2.30 pm onwards. According to CBSE, in second shift, exams of the subjects which are not offered by the students of schools situated abroad will be held.

Check CBSE Class 12 exam schedule

May 4- English Elective, Core

May 5- Taxation, Carnatic Music (Vocal, MEL INS), Hindustani Music (Vocal, MEL INS, PER INS)

May 6- Afternoon shift: Knowledge Tradition and practices of India, Nepali, Automotive, Financial Markets MGMT, Insurance, Electronic Technology, Medical Diagnostics, Kuchipudi dance, Odissi dance

May 8- Physical Education

May 10- Engineering graphics, Food production, Media, Shorthand (English), Textile Design

May 11- Typography and Computer application, Fashion studies

May 12- Business Studies, Business Administration

May 13- Physics, Applied Physics

May 15

Morning shift- Retail, Mass media studies

Afternoon shift- Tamil, Telugu, Sindhi, Gujarati, Manipuri, Malayalam, Odia, Assamese, Kannada, Tibetan, German, Russian, Persian

May 17- Accountancy

May 18- Chemistry

May 19- Political Science

May 20- Legal Studies, Urdu Core, Salesmanship

May 21 Afternoon shift- Urdu Elective, Sanskrit Elective, Sanskrit Core, Front Office Operations, Air-Conditioning and Refrigeration, Design

May 22- Health Care, Painting, Sculture, App/ Commercial Art

May 24- Biology, Office procedures and practical

May 25- Economics

May 27

Morning shift- French

Afternoon shift- Horticulture, Electrical Technology, Cost Accoumting, Shorthand (Hindi), Music Production, Food nutrition and dietics, Early childhood care and edn.

May 28- Sociology

May 29- Informatics Prac (New), Computer Science (New), Informatics Prac (Old), Computer Science (Old), Information Technology

May 31- Hindi elective, core

June 1- Maths, Applied Maths

June 2- Geography

June 3- Web Application, Tourism

June 4- Punjabi, Bengali, Marathi, Arabic, Telugu Telangana, Japanese

June 5- Psychology

June 7- Home Science

June 8- National Cadet Corps, Marketing, Geospatial Technology

June 9- Banking, Yoga, Graphics, Kathak dance, Bharatnatyam dance

June 10- History

June 11- Entrepreneurship, Biotechnology, Library and Info Science, Beauty and Wellness, Agriculture.

