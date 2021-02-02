CBSE Class 12th datesheet released, check here

CBSE Board Class 12 Exam Date Sheet 2021: The exam schedule of the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) class 12 has been released. The students will appear for the board exams from May 4 to June 10 amid COVID-19 pandemic.
The class 12 exam will be conducted in two shifts – 10.30 to 1.30 pm and the afternoon shift at 2.30 pm onwards. According to CBSE, in second shift, exams of the subjects which are not offered by the students of schools situated abroad will be held.
May 4- English Elective, Core
May 5- Taxation, Carnatic Music (Vocal, MEL INS), Hindustani Music (Vocal, MEL INS, PER INS)
May 6- Afternoon shift: Knowledge Tradition and practices of India, Nepali, Automotive, Financial Markets MGMT, Insurance, Electronic Technology, Medical Diagnostics, Kuchipudi dance, Odissi dance
May 8- Physical Education
May 10- Engineering graphics, Food production, Media, Shorthand (English), Textile Design
May 11- Typography and Computer application, Fashion studies
May 12- Business Studies, Business Administration
May 13- Physics, Applied Physics
May 15
Morning shift- Retail, Mass media studies
Afternoon shift- Tamil, Telugu, Sindhi, Gujarati, Manipuri, Malayalam, Odia, Assamese, Kannada, Tibetan, German, Russian, Persian
May 17- Accountancy
May 18- Chemistry
May 19- Political Science
May 20- Legal Studies, Urdu Core, Salesmanship
May 21 Afternoon shift- Urdu Elective, Sanskrit Elective, Sanskrit Core, Front Office Operations, Air-Conditioning and Refrigeration, Design
May 22- Health Care, Painting, Sculture, App/ Commercial Art
May 24- Biology, Office procedures and practical
May 25- Economics
May 27
Morning shift- French
Afternoon shift- Horticulture, Electrical Technology, Cost Accoumting, Shorthand (Hindi), Music Production, Food nutrition and dietics, Early childhood care and edn.
May 28- Sociology
May 29- Informatics Prac (New), Computer Science (New), Informatics Prac (Old), Computer Science (Old), Information Technology
May 31- Hindi elective, core
June 1- Maths, Applied Maths
June 2- Geography
June 3- Web Application, Tourism
June 4- Punjabi, Bengali, Marathi, Arabic, Telugu Telangana, Japanese
June 5- Psychology
June 7- Home Science
June 8- National Cadet Corps, Marketing, Geospatial Technology
June 9- Banking, Yoga, Graphics, Kathak dance, Bharatnatyam dance
June 10- History
June 11- Entrepreneurship, Biotechnology, Library and Info Science, Beauty and Wellness, Agriculture.
The exams will be held in both the morning and afternoon shifts. The morning shift will be held from 10:30 am to 1:30 pm, while afternoon shift from 2:30 pm to 5:30 pm. After distributing the paper, 15 minutes will be given to students for reading the paper.
