CBSE Class 12th English paper analysis: Paper rated ‘lengthy’ by students, reading section ‘tricky’

CBSE Class 12th English paper analysis: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) today conducted the class 12 English core exam. As per students and teachers, the exam was of moderate difficulty but the reading section was tricky and lengthy.

Sakshi (FULL NAME), PGT English at MRG school, Rohini said, “In the class 12 English Core exam, the reading section demanded unwavering focus of the students. The exam kept the students busy in penning down their perspectives. Overall, the question paper was moderate. Since it was their first exam, it must have set the tone for their other class 12 exams.”

Gitika Haloi, PGT English at Modern English School, Kahilipara, Guwahati said that the literature section was easy but demanded a broad perspective of students. “The literature section was easy, but it expected the learners for a broader view and knowledge of the topics and sub-topics. The paper was a balanced mix of knowledge, analysis and application-based questions. The paper was lengthy and therefore, time management was challenging for the students,” she said.

Some candidates also experienced difficulty in understanding a particular question in the literature section. “The MCQ on The Third Level, q8, number 3, had some ambiguity in the phrasing. However, overall the paper caters to students of diverse skill sets and abilities. There was an overuse of analogy-based questions and very few assertions reasoning-based questions,” said Sreemoyee Banerjee, HOD English, Shiv Nadar School Gurugram