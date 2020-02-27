CBSE Class 12th English paper based on current-affairs, students find exam tricky

The students appeared for the Class 12 English rated the paper as difficult The students appeared for the Class 12 English rated the paper as difficult

CBSE Class 12th English paper analysis: The students who appeared for the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) Class 12 English on Thursday, February 27 had to face a difficult and unusual paper than what they were prepared for. The questions were conceptual, opinion-based, and students without knowledge of the current affairs could not answer such questions, said Ruby Hore, TGT English, VidyaGyan Leadership Academy.

For class 12 student Harshita Mallik from National School, Kolkata, the paper was quite challenging and the writing demanded opinion. “To write an essay on no detention policy or literacy rate requires knowledge of current affairs. We are not prepared to answer such questions,” the student said.

Another student Ankit Pathak said, “This is the most difficult paper in five years and the board should relax the evaluation of the paper. Not only the written section but even the questions in the literature section was also conceptual,” the student mentioned.

Meanwhile, Ruby Hore expressed concern over the paper, said “It is an unlikely difficult paper we have ever seen. There is no point to ask the 12th standard student about no-detention policy or literacy rate. Apart from the comprehension section, the questions are quite difficult, and needs concept to answer,” the teacher mentioned.

The teacher is also quite doubtful about the evaluation process. “The answer sheets need to be evaluated on the basis of merits as the answers require an opinion. It would not be easy for us,” the teacher said. Hore is expecting marks above 70 for average students and above 90 for the brighter ones.

Due to the ongoing violence in the northeast Delhi, the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has cancelled all the examinations supposed to be held on February 28 and 29, and earlier postponed the examinations were to be conducted on February 26 and 27, 2020. The board also said that from March 2 onwards, the rest exams in all centres will be held as per the schedule.

