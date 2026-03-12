CBSE Class 12th English Exam Analysis: ‘Paper balanced,’ students, teachers shares feedback

CBSE Class 12th English Exam Analysis: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has concluded the examinations for Class 12th in English, and as per the initial responses received from students and teachers, the paper was balanced and aligned with the CBSE syllabus.
Gargi Parashar, PGT in English at Silverline Prestige School, Ghaziabad, said that the question paper reflected a well-balanced design and was aligned with the CBSE curriculum and assessment objectives. “It effectively evaluated students’ reading comprehension, analytical thinking, and language proficiency. The reading passages were engaging and appropriately challenging, while the writing section encouraged clarity of thought and structured expression,” said Parashar.
She further added that the literature section highlighted the key themes of the prescribed texts and promoted critical thinking and interpretation. She asserted that overall, the paper was balanced and was suitable for students of varied ability levels, ensuring a fair and comprehensive assessment of learning outcomes.
Another teacher, Priyanka Yadav, PGT English, KIIT World School, Gurugram, claimed that all three sections were set at an average level of difficulty, offering a well-balanced mix of textual and competency-based questions.
She shared that section A tested students’ reading and comprehension skills through unseen passages, which were easy to attempt, while section B included four creative writing tasks: notice writing, invitation/reply writing, letter writing, and report/article writing. The questions were clear, and sufficient hints were provided to guide the students.
“Section C was largely inference-based. The Reference to Context (RTC) questions in the Literature section followed the format outlined in the CBSE Sample Paper. The long-answer questions interlinked narratives from different chapters and poems, encouraging deeper textual understanding,” she said, adding that overall, the paper did not include many direct questions; instead, it focused more on inference- and application-based understanding.
Alka Kapur, who is the principal of the Modern Public School, Shalimar Bagh, said that the exam was a well-balanced paper that effectively assessed students’ understanding of the subject. “The MCQs were truly competency-based, testing students’ comprehension and application skills rather than simple recall,” she said, adding that most of the questions were analytical in nature, encouraging students to think critically and interpret the content carefully.