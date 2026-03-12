CBSE Class 12th English Exam Analysis: ‘Paper balanced,’ students, teachers shares feedback

As per the responses received from students and teachers, the paper was balanced and aligned with the CBSE syllabus. (Express photo by Anil Sharma/ representational)

CBSE Class 12th English Exam Analysis: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has concluded the examinations for Class 12th in English, and as per the initial responses received from students and teachers, the paper was balanced and aligned with the CBSE syllabus.

Gargi Parashar, PGT in English at Silverline Prestige School, Ghaziabad, said that the question paper reflected a well-balanced design and was aligned with the CBSE curriculum and assessment objectives. “It effectively evaluated students’ reading comprehension, analytical thinking, and language proficiency. The reading passages were engaging and appropriately challenging, while the writing section encouraged clarity of thought and structured expression,” said Parashar.