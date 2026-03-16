CBSE Class 12th Economics Tips: High priority chapters, formulas, mnemonics & more

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By Upasana Saxena
As the CBSE Class 12 Economics examination is just two days away (March 18), it is important to understand how and what to prepare in the last few days. Economics is a mix of theory, numerical application, and diagram-based reasoning, which means that students who revise strategically — rather than mechanically — consistently outperform their peers.
The theory paper carries 80 marks, split evenly between Part A: Introductory Macroeconomics and Part B: Indian Economic Development, each worth 40 marks. Project work adds another 20 marks, bringing the total to 100.
Within Part A, the weightage breaks down as follows: National Income & Related Aggregates carries the highest share at 10 marks, followed by Determination of Income & Employment at 12 marks — the single heaviest unit in the paper. Money & Banking, Government Budget & the Economy, and Balance of Payments each contribute 6 marks, rounding out the macroeconomics section.
Part B is anchored by current challenges facing the Indian Economy, which commands the most marks of any unit at 20. Development Experience (1947–90) & Reforms since 1991 accounts for 12 marks, while Development Experience of India — A Comparison with Neighbours contributes the remaining 8.
With finite time before the exam, not all topics deserve equal attention. Based on the official blueprint and trends from past papers, here is where students should concentrate their effort:
–Determination of Income & Employment — high marks and practicals-rich; numericals here appear every year.
–National Income & Related Aggregates — foundational concepts and numerical questions recur reliably.
–Current Challenges in the Indian Economy — concept-heavy and the single biggest unit in Part B.
–Government Budget & Balance of Payments — both yield regular numerical and short-answer questions.
CBSE publishes sample papers with solutions on its official website — students should work through these thoroughly. Previous years’ papers remain the most reliable gauge of what will appear on exam day.
National Income
–Computing National Income using the Income and Expenditure methods.
–Distinguishing between Nominal and Real GDP.
Money & Banking
–Identifying qualitative measures of the central bank: bank rate, open market operations, and related instruments.
–Definitions and functions of money; the role of the Reserve Bank of India in both MCQs and short answers.
–The credit creation process.
Determination of Income & Employment
–The Multiplier (k) and its derivation.
–Inflationary and deflationary gaps.
–Numericals on equilibrium income and the multiplier.
Balance of Payments
–Definition of Balance of Payments and the components of the current and capital accounts.
–Causes of a BOP deficit and measures to correct it.
Government Budget
–Identifying the objective of the government budget from a case study and explaining it.
–Differentiating between revenue and capital receipts or expenditure, with examples.
–Measures to reduce fiscal, revenue, and primary deficits.
Indian Economic Development
–Objectives and outcomes of Liberalisation, Privatisation & Globalisation (LPG).
–Poverty alleviation schemes and Human Capital Formation.
–India’s economic progress compared with neighbouring countries.
A handful of formulas carry disproportionate weight in this paper. Memorise them and, crucially, know when to apply them.
National Income
NNP at FC — calculated by value added, income, and expenditure methods.
GDP at MP = GDP at FC + Indirect Taxes − Subsidies
Mnemonic: Taxes add, Subsidies subtract.
NNP = GDP − Depreciation
The Multiplier
k = 1 / (1 − MPC)
k = ΔY / ΔI
Fiscal Deficit
Fiscal Deficit = Total Expenditure − Total Receipts (excluding borrowings)
Mnemonic: Borrowings fill the gap of increased expenditure.
The final day before the exam is not for learning new topics — it is for consolidating what you already know. Here is how to use those hours well:
Morning
–National Income formulas and methods.
–AD–AS diagrams for income determination and equilibrium.
Afternoon
–Budget terminology: fiscal, revenue, and primary deficits.
–Balance of Payments — classification of variables under the current and capital accounts.
Evening
–Indian Development quick notes: LPG reforms and key challenges.
–Past paper highlights and the most-repeated questions.
Prepare one concise revision sheet for each unit — key formulas, diagrams, and definitions on a single page.
Even well-prepared students encounter questions that give them pause. These strategies have proven effective:
–Read the directive word carefully: explain, compare, state, identify — each demands a different response structure.
–Break it down: long questions are built from simpler parts; identify each component before writing.
–Start with what you know: CBSE awards marks for stepwise logic, so a partial answer is always worth attempting.
–Lean on diagrams and data: a well-labelled AD–AS or budget deficit diagram can earn marks even when the theory is incomplete.
By Upasana Saxena, PGT Economics, Manav Rachna International School, Sector 51, Noida.