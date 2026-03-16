CBSE Class 12th Economics Tips: High priority chapters, formulas, mnemonics & more

With finite time before the exam, not all topics deserve equal attention. Based on the official blueprint and trends from past papers, here is where students should concentrate their effort: (Image: AI Generated)

By Upasana Saxena

As the CBSE Class 12 Economics examination is just two days away (March 18), it is important to understand how and what to prepare in the last few days. Economics is a mix of theory, numerical application, and diagram-based reasoning, which means that students who revise strategically — rather than mechanically — consistently outperform their peers.

The theory paper carries 80 marks, split evenly between Part A: Introductory Macroeconomics and Part B: Indian Economic Development, each worth 40 marks. Project work adds another 20 marks, bringing the total to 100.

Within Part A, the weightage breaks down as follows: National Income & Related Aggregates carries the highest share at 10 marks, followed by Determination of Income & Employment at 12 marks — the single heaviest unit in the paper. Money & Banking, Government Budget & the Economy, and Balance of Payments each contribute 6 marks, rounding out the macroeconomics section.