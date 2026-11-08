CBSE Class 12 Date Sheet 2027: Check schedule for Science, Humanities, Commerce streams

As per the timetable released by the board, the CBSE Class 12 board examinations will begin on February 16 with the Physics exam and will continue until April 8. The examination for Legal Studies has been scheduled for the last day.

By: Education Desk
3 min readNew DelhiNov 8, 2026 02:21 PM IST
CBSE 12th board exam date sheet 2027The CBSE 12th board exam date sheet 2027 is available on the official website of the board, cbse.gov.in for students to download (Express Photo)
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The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has released the subject-wise date sheet for the forthcoming Class 12 board examination for the academic session 2026-27 on its official website, cbse.gov.in.

As per the timetable released by the board, the CBSE Class 12 board examinations will begin on February 16 with the Physics exam and will continue until April 8. The examination for Legal Studies has been scheduled for the last day.

The board has announced, through its notice dated November 6, that all the exams will commence at 10:30 am. This year, the Class 12 board examinations will be conducted for a total of 121 subjects. Students appearing for their CBSE 12th board exams 2027 can check the schedule for their respective stream, Science, Commerce or Humanities, in the tables given below.

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CBSE Class 12 Date Sheet 2027 for Science stream

Date Subject (Code) Timings
Tuesday, 16th February, 2027 Physics (042) 10:30 am – 1:30 pm
Thursday, 18th February, 2027 Physical Education (048) 10:30 am – 1:30 pm
Friday, 19th February, 2027 Biotechnology (045) 10:30 am – 1:30 pm
Saturday, 27th February, 2027 Chemistry (043) 10:30 am – 1:30 pm
Friday, 5th March, 2027 English Elective (001), English Core (301) 10:30 am – 1:30 pm
Tuesday, 9th March, 2027 Mathematics (041), Applied Mathematics (241) 10:30 am – 1:30 pm
Saturday, 13th March, 2027 Hindi Elective (002), Hindi Core (302) 10:30 am – 1:30 pm
Thursday, 25th March, 2027 Biology (044) 10:30 am – 1:30 pm
Wednesday, 31st March, 2027 Informatics Practices (065), Computer Science (083) 10:30 am – 1:30 pm

Students can also download the detailed CBSE date sheet from the above-mentioned official website to know the exam dates for other language papers and vocational subjects.

CBSE Class 12 Date Sheet 2027 for Commerce stream

Date Subject (Code) Timings
Thursday, 18th February, 2027 Physical Education (048) 10:30 am – 1:30 pm
Friday, 19th February, 2027 Entrepreneurship (066) 10:30 am – 1:30 pm
Tuesday, 23rd February, 2027 Accountancy (055) 10:30 am – 1:30 pm
Friday, 5th March, 2027 English Elective (001), English Core (301) 10:30 am – 1:30 pm
Tuesday, 9th March, 2027 Mathematics (041), Applied Mathematics (241) 10:30 am – 1:30 pm
Saturday, 13th March, 2027 Hindi Elective (002), Hindi Core (302) 10:30 am – 1:30 pm
Tuesday, 16th March, 2027 Economics (030) 10:30 am – 1:30 pm
Thursday, 1st April, 2027 Business Studies (054) 10:30 am – 1:30 pm

CBSE has also released subject-wise sample question papers along with their corresponding marking scheme on its official academic portal, cbseacademic.nic.in. Students preparing for the board exams can download the sample papers to get an idea idea of the exam structure and nature of questions.

CBSE Class 12 Date Sheet 2027 for Arts/Humanities stream

Date Subject (Code) Timings
Thursday, 18th February, 2027 Physical Education (048) 10:30 am – 1:30 pm
Thursday, 25th February, 2027 Geography (029) 10:30 am – 1:30 pm
Tuesday, 2nd March, 2027 Psychology (037) 10:30 am – 1:30 pm
Friday, 5th March, 2027 English Elective (001), English Core (301) 10:30 am – 1:30 pm
Saturday, 13th March, 2027 Hindi Elective (002), Hindi Core (302) 10:30 am – 1:30 pm
Tuesday, 16th March, 2027 Economics (030) 10:30 am – 1:30 pm
Friday, 19th March, 2027 Political Science (028) 10:30 am – 1:30 pm
Saturday, 27th March, 2027 History (027) 10:30 am – 1:30 pm
Tuesday, 30th March, 2027 Sociology (039) 10:30 am – 1:30 pm
Thursday, 8th April, 2027 Legal Studies (074) 10:30 am – 1:30 pm

The date sheet for Class 12 practical exams will be released separately by affiliated school authorities. Students are required to regularly check the circulars issued by their respective schools to receive updates about the subject-wise practical exam dates.

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