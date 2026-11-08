CBSE Class 12 Date Sheet 2027: Check schedule for Science, Humanities, Commerce streams

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has released the subject-wise date sheet for the forthcoming Class 12 board examination for the academic session 2026-27 on its official website, cbse.gov.in.

As per the timetable released by the board, the CBSE Class 12 board examinations will begin on February 16 with the Physics exam and will continue until April 8. The examination for Legal Studies has been scheduled for the last day.

The board has announced, through its notice dated November 6, that all the exams will commence at 10:30 am. This year, the Class 12 board examinations will be conducted for a total of 121 subjects. Students appearing for their CBSE 12th board exams 2027 can check the schedule for their respective stream, Science, Commerce or Humanities, in the tables given below.