CBSE Class 12 Date Sheet 2027: Check schedule for Science, Humanities, Commerce streams

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has released the subject-wise date sheet for the forthcoming Class 12 board examination for the academic session 2026-27 on its official website, cbse.gov.in.
As per the timetable released by the board, the CBSE Class 12 board examinations will begin on February 16 with the Physics exam and will continue until April 8. The examination for Legal Studies has been scheduled for the last day.
The board has announced, through its notice dated November 6, that all the exams will commence at 10:30 am. This year, the Class 12 board examinations will be conducted for a total of 121 subjects. Students appearing for their CBSE 12th board exams 2027 can check the schedule for their respective stream, Science, Commerce or Humanities, in the tables given below.
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CBSE Class 12 Date Sheet 2027 for Science stream
|Date
|Subject (Code)
|Timings
|Tuesday, 16th February, 2027
|Physics (042)
|10:30 am – 1:30 pm
|Thursday, 18th February, 2027
|Physical Education (048)
|10:30 am – 1:30 pm
|Friday, 19th February, 2027
|Biotechnology (045)
|10:30 am – 1:30 pm
|Saturday, 27th February, 2027
|Chemistry (043)
|10:30 am – 1:30 pm
|Friday, 5th March, 2027
|English Elective (001), English Core (301)
|10:30 am – 1:30 pm
|Tuesday, 9th March, 2027
|Mathematics (041), Applied Mathematics (241)
|10:30 am – 1:30 pm
|Saturday, 13th March, 2027
|Hindi Elective (002), Hindi Core (302)
|10:30 am – 1:30 pm
|Thursday, 25th March, 2027
|Biology (044)
|10:30 am – 1:30 pm
|Wednesday, 31st March, 2027
|Informatics Practices (065), Computer Science (083)
|10:30 am – 1:30 pm
Students can also download the detailed CBSE date sheet from the above-mentioned official website to know the exam dates for other language papers and vocational subjects.
CBSE Class 12 Date Sheet 2027 for Commerce stream
|Date
|Subject (Code)
|Timings
|Thursday, 18th February, 2027
|Physical Education (048)
|10:30 am – 1:30 pm
|Friday, 19th February, 2027
|Entrepreneurship (066)
|10:30 am – 1:30 pm
|Tuesday, 23rd February, 2027
|Accountancy (055)
|10:30 am – 1:30 pm
|Friday, 5th March, 2027
|English Elective (001), English Core (301)
|10:30 am – 1:30 pm
|Tuesday, 9th March, 2027
|Mathematics (041), Applied Mathematics (241)
|10:30 am – 1:30 pm
|Saturday, 13th March, 2027
|Hindi Elective (002), Hindi Core (302)
|10:30 am – 1:30 pm
|Tuesday, 16th March, 2027
|Economics (030)
|10:30 am – 1:30 pm
|Thursday, 1st April, 2027
|Business Studies (054)
|10:30 am – 1:30 pm
CBSE has also released subject-wise sample question papers along with their corresponding marking scheme on its official academic portal, cbseacademic.nic.in. Students preparing for the board exams can download the sample papers to get an idea idea of the exam structure and nature of questions.
CBSE Class 12 Date Sheet 2027 for Arts/Humanities stream
|Date
|Subject (Code)
|Timings
|Thursday, 18th February, 2027
|Physical Education (048)
|10:30 am – 1:30 pm
|Thursday, 25th February, 2027
|Geography (029)
|10:30 am – 1:30 pm
|Tuesday, 2nd March, 2027
|Psychology (037)
|10:30 am – 1:30 pm
|Friday, 5th March, 2027
|English Elective (001), English Core (301)
|10:30 am – 1:30 pm
|Saturday, 13th March, 2027
|Hindi Elective (002), Hindi Core (302)
|10:30 am – 1:30 pm
|Tuesday, 16th March, 2027
|Economics (030)
|10:30 am – 1:30 pm
|Friday, 19th March, 2027
|Political Science (028)
|10:30 am – 1:30 pm
|Saturday, 27th March, 2027
|History (027)
|10:30 am – 1:30 pm
|Tuesday, 30th March, 2027
|Sociology (039)
|10:30 am – 1:30 pm
|Thursday, 8th April, 2027
|Legal Studies (074)
|10:30 am – 1:30 pm
The date sheet for Class 12 practical exams will be released separately by affiliated school authorities. Students are required to regularly check the circulars issued by their respective schools to receive updates about the subject-wise practical exam dates.