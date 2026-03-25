CBSE Class 12th Computer Science Exam 2026: What was the difficulty level of exam?

The CBSE Class 12 computer science exam held today, March 25, was a well-balanced paper. The difficulty level, as per teachers and students who appeared for the exam, found the paper of moderate level of difficulty. CBSE held the computer science Class 12 exam for 70 marks. The question paper was divided with five sections (A, B, C, D, E).

As per Deepika Agarwal, PGT Computer Science, Silverline Prestige School, the paper had a mix of easy to moderate questions, assessing understanding and application of knowledge. Section-wise, A was easy, B and C required basic understanding, D was easy, and E (case study) required logical thinking.

The programming questions, including output-based and error-based questions, were simple and manageable. Theory questions were direct and based on the syllabus. Students were satisfied with the paper, finding it balanced and syllabus-based. Overall, the paper was easy to moderate.

Deepa Sivankutty, PGT Computer Science JAIN International Residential School Bengaluru, said that the paper was moderate in difficulty and well-structured. It covered all major topics of the Class 12 Computer Science curriculum effectively. The progressive difficulty across sections and the provision of internal choices reflect a student-friendly yet academically rigorous design.

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Section A, according to Sivankutty, tested a wide range of concepts through varied question types including MCQs, output-tracing, and Assertion-Reason questions, ensuring broad syllabus coverage in a concise format. The questions are well-calibrated to reward genuine understanding rather than superficial preparation.

Section B effectively assesses short-answer skills through a healthy mix of debugging, output prediction, SQL commands, and definitions. The internal choices are balanced and fair, catering to students with varying strengths across programming and theory, Sivankutty added, saying that the Section C being the smallest section, covered significant ground through file handling, stack operations, and code tracing questions. The questions are application-focused and demand both logical reasoning and sound programming knowledge.

Section D stood out for its use of real-world scenarios to test SQL querying, CSV handling, and Python-MySQL connectivity in an integrated manner, according to Sivankutty. It is the most application-driven section of the paper and effectively bridges theory with practical programming skills, he added.

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Section E with long-answer questions on binary file handling and networking bring the paper to a strong and comprehensive close. They require multi-step reasoning and sustained application of knowledge, making them an excellent measure of overall student preparedness.

Overall, this is a commendable paper that fairly assesses students across all difficulty levels and topic areas.

According to Bhavesh Gandhi ( PGT) Computer Science at Lancers Army Schools, the paper was designed to assess both conceptual understanding and practical application, aligning well with the CBSE pattern and NCERT syllabus.

The MCQ section was largely straightforward, with many questions directly based on textbook concepts and previous year patterns. Students who had practiced regularly found this section highly scoring. Output-based questions required logical thinking and a clear understanding of Python programming fundamentals.

The data structure question based on Stack was simple and familiar, as it closely followed previous years’ board questions, Gandhi said, adding that the file handling programs, including Text, Binary, and CSV files, were easy to attempt for students with clear concepts and adequate practice. MySQL queries and output-based questions were also scoring, especially for those comfortable with SQL syntax and conditions.

Overall, the paper rewarded students who focused on concept clarity, consistent practice, and solving previous year question papers. It was neither too difficult nor too easy, maintaining a fair and balanced standard. Students with regular preparation could comfortably score above 60–65 marks, while higher scores were achievable with strong conceptual understanding and accuracy.

The CBSE Class 12 Computer Science paper this year was a well-constructed assessment, one that tests understanding, not just recall, Krushn Dayshmookh, SDE2 and instructor at Newton School of Technology, said while analysing the paper.

The five-section format worked well. It spread question types thoughtfully, from quick-recall MCQs to longer applied problems, giving students with different strengths a fair opportunity to demonstrate what they know. Story continues below this ad

The technical coverage was thorough and practical, Dayshmookh added, saying that the SQL questions went beyond syntax into real usage: string functions, date operations, joins across multiple tables, and DDL statements like create table. Pandas and matplotlib questions test data handling and visualisation, skills that matter across careers, not just in computer science. The assertion-reason questions are a welcome addition. They shift evaluation toward why something works, not just what it does, and that distinction matters enormously in how we prepare the next generation of engineers.

Parents should feel reassured. Students who have worked consistently through the year, practiced NCERT exercises, and built genuine conceptual clarity will find very few surprises here. This paper rewards preparation, not shortcuts.

As per Shilpi Arora, HOD Computer Science , Global Indian International School (GIIS), Noida, the CBSE Class 12 Computer Science examination held on March 25, 2026 for the academic session 2025–26 was overall a balanced and student-friendly paper, closely aligned with the prescribed syllabus and sample papers issued by CBSE. The paper was moderate in difficulty level, with a good mix of competency-based and direct questions.

The MCQs were easy and concept-based, making them scoring. Python questions were mostly direct but required good understanding in some parts like logic building and output tracing. SQL queries were simple and predictable.

Consistent practice of sample papers and key questions enabled them to tackle even the most challenging questions with confidence and precision, Arora said, adding that overall, it was a fair paper with a good mix of theory and application, giving well-prepared students a strong chance to score high marks.