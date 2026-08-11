CBSE Class 12 Compartment Result 2026: Check expected date, past trends

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is expected to announce the Class 12 Supplementary Result 2026 in August. The Board has not announced a fixed date or time for the result yet. The supplementary examination was conducted on July 28, 2026, for students placed in the compartment category in the Class 12 board examination, as well as eligible students appearing for improvement in one subject. Around 1.63 lakh students were placed in the compartment category after the declaration of the main Class 12 results.

The supplementary examination was conducted in a single day across examination centres. The exam was held after the CBSE Class 12 main examinations, which were conducted from February 17 to April 10, 2026. The Board had opened the process for eligible students through schools, while private candidates were required to follow the separate application process notified by CBSE.

CBSE Class 12 supplementary result: Past year trend

The gap between the supplementary examination and result declaration has generally been a few weeks. The trend from recent years is as follows:

Year Exam Date(s) Result Declaration Date 2021 August 16 – September 15, 2021 September 29, 2021 2022 August 23, 2022 September 7, 2022 2023 July 17, 2023 August 1, 2023 2024 July 15, 2024 August 2, 2024 2025 July 15, 2025 August 1, 2025 2026 July 28, 2026 Expected in August 2026

The recent pattern shows that CBSE has generally declared supplementary results around two to three weeks after the examination. However, the 2026 examination was held later than in the previous two years, on July 28. Therefore, the result is expected in August, but the exact date will depend on the completion of the evaluation and result-processing work. CBSE has not announced an official result date so far.

What happened with OSM in CBSE Class 12 results?

The 2026 Class 12 examination also marked the introduction of On-Screen Marking (OSM) for evaluating answer books on a large scale. CBSE issued instructions for digital evaluation before the examinations, including mock evaluation exercises and a mandatory mass mock evaluation for teachers.

The transition to OSM, however, was followed by concerns raised by students over their marks and the evaluation process. CBSE subsequently opened facilities for obtaining scanned copies of answer books, verification of issues and re-evaluation. The Board’s post-result process included a mechanism through which students could access scanned answer sheets and seek verification or re-evaluation.

The concerns around evaluation were serious enough for the Union Education Minister to chair a review meeting at CBSE headquarters on May 28. The meeting was attended by senior officials, including the directors of IIT Madras and IIT Kanpur, as well as representatives of CBSE and other institutions. The ministry said the meeting reviewed issues related to evaluation and post-result processes and directed officials to resolve student concerns in a timely and transparent manner.

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CBSE has since continued with post-result processes, including verification and re-evaluation. The Board has also published an explainer on OSM and related evaluation procedures.

Once the Class 12 Supplementary Result 2026 is declared, candidates will be able to check their marks through the official CBSE result platforms. The result will determine whether students placed in the compartment category have cleared the required subject and can proceed with their further academic plans.