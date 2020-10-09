CBSE Class 12th Compartment Result 2020: Check date and time

CBSE 12th compartment result 2020: Check result at at cbse.nic.in, cbseresults.nic.in. Representational image/ file

CBSE Class 12th Compartment Result 2020: The students who had appeared for the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) class 12 exams this year are expected to get their results today. The candidates who had appeared in the exam can check the result through the websites — cbse.nic.in, cbseresults.nic.in.

A total of 2,37,849 students have registered for the compartment examinations, with 1,50,198 from class 10 and 87,651 from class 12. The compartment exam for class 12 were held from September 22 to 29.

CBSE Class 12th Compartment Result 2020: How to check

Step 1: Visit the official websites- cbse.nic.in, cbseresults.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the download ‘result link’

Step 3: Enter registration number/ roll number

Step 4: Results will appear on the screen

Step 5: Download, and take a print out for further reference.

The board will also allow candidates to apply for the process of re-evaluation and verification of marks. The application process for verification of marks will be open from the third day from the date of declaration of the result to the fourth day from the date of declaration of result.

Students will also get a chance to obtain a copy of evaluated answer books from the class 12 date of declaration of result and re-evaluation applications will be accepted from the 15th day of result declaration.

This year, the result declaration process was delayed due to COVID-19 lockdown. The result for class 12 exam was announced on July 15, while class 10 on July 16. The pass percentage at class 10, 12 recorded at 91.46 per cent, and 88.78 per cent respectively.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Education News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd