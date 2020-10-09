CBSE Class 12th Compartment Result 2020 Live Updates: Result released at cbse.nic.in, cbseresults.nic.in

CBSE Class 12th compartment result 2020 is now available at at cbse.nic.in, cbseresults.nic.in. Representational image/ designed by Gargi Singh

CBSE Board Class 12th Compartment Result 2020 LIVE Updates: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) announced the result of class 12 compartment exams today. Around 87,000 students from class 12 appeared for the compartment exams this year.

The candidates who had appeared in the exam can check the result through the websites- cbse.nic.in, cbseresults.nic.in. To get result, candidates need to click on the official websites. Enter registration number/ roll number. Results will appear on the screen. Download, and take a print out for further reference.

The board will also allow candidates for re-evaluation and verification of marks for the supplementary or compartment exams held for class 10, 12 board exams of subjects for which exams have been conducted. The application process for verification of marks will be open from the third day from the date of declaration of the result to the fourth day from the date of declaration of result.

The results for class 10 compartment exams will be released later. For students of class 10, the compartment exams were conducted from September 22 to 28, while class 12 from September 22 to 29.