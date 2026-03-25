CBSE Class 12th Biology Exam 2026: Last minute expert tips for preparation

Difficult questions are often just simple concepts hidden in complex language. Mr. Ashok Kumar, PGT-Biology at Silverline Prestige School, Ghaziabad shares some tips and tricks for students to score better in their CBSE Biology exam.

By: Education Desk
3 min readNew DelhiMar 25, 2026 08:17 PM IST
cbse board exam class 12, biology examCBSE class 12 board exam tips shared by subject expert. (Express Photo by Vishal Srivastav/ representative image)
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– Mr. Ashok Kumar

‘Success is the sum of small efforts repeated day in and day out’ — this principle is the need of the hour for Class 12 students preparing for their ‘final quest’.

Here is a calculated guide to acing your biology exam.

Important chapters and priority list
Give these units top-most priority as they hold the highest-scoring potential:

– Genetics and Evolution: The most critical unit; never skip Principles of Inheritance and Variation or Molecular Basis of Inheritance.

– Biotechnology: Focus on Principles and Processes and its Applications.

– Reproduction: Essential chapters include Sexual Reproduction in Flowering Plants and Human Reproduction.

– Biology and Human Welfare: High scoring and relatively easier to grasp.

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– Ecology and Environment: Focus on Organisms and Populations and Ecosystems.

Chapter-wise weightage (core units)
To maximize scores, focus on units that traditionally carry the most weight:

Unit Approximate Weightage
Key Focus Areas
Genetics and Evolution 20 Marks
DNA Replication, Transcription, Pedigree Analysis.
Reproduction 16 Marks
Gametogenesis, Double Fertilization, Reproductive Health.
Biology & Human Welfare 12 Marks
Immunity, Microbes in Sewage Treatment.
Biotechnology 12 Marks
PCR, Recombinant DNA Technology, Bt Cotton.
Ecology 10 Marks
Biodiversity Conservation, Pyramids, Population Growth.

 

Essential diagram to practice
Biology marks are heavily dependent on neat, labeled diagrams. Note that diagrams in papers are not to scale.

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– Reproduction: Structure of Anatropous ovule, T.S. of Anther, Human Sperm, and the Female Reproductive System.
– Genetics: Structure of Nucleosome, DNA Double Helix, and Transcription Unit.
– Biotechnology/Human Welfare: Structure of Antibody molecule, pBR322 Vector, and Bioreactors.

Regular CBSE questions by topic

– Genetics: Differentiate between Linkage and Recombination; explain the lac-operon model.
– Biotechnology: Explain the steps of PCR (Denaturation, Annealing, Extension).
– Reproduction: Explain the process of Megasporogenesis or the phases of the Menstrual Cycle.
– Ecology: Questions on “Evil Quartet” of biodiversity loss or Population Interactions (Mutualism, Parasitism, etc.).

The “last 1 day” revision checklist
If you are short on time, ensure you cover these specific “guaranteed” areas:

– Morning: Review all complex processes (DNA Replication, Protein Synthesis). Write down key flowcharts once from memory.
– Post-Noon: Go through the NCERT “Summary” at the end of each chapter. These are treasures for 1-mark objective or conceptual questions.
– Standard Terms: Definitions must be written verbatim; do not use synonyms for scientific terms like “Translation” or “Biopiracy”.

Strategy for “bouncer” (difficult) questions

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Difficult questions are often just simple concepts hidden in complex language.
– The “Givens” Method: For genetics problems (Punnett squares), write down the parental genotypes first to earn step-marks.
– Diagrammatic Logic: If stuck on a theory question, draw a relevant diagram. It often triggers “muscle memory” for the associated biological process.
– Scientific Accuracy: Ensure you use the correct biological terminology (for example using “Pathogen” instead of “Germ”).

The author is PGT-Biology faculty at Silverline Prestige School, Ghaziabad

 

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