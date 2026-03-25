CBSE Class 12th Biology Exam 2026: Last minute expert tips for preparation

– Mr. Ashok Kumar
‘Success is the sum of small efforts repeated day in and day out’ — this principle is the need of the hour for Class 12 students preparing for their ‘final quest’.
Here is a calculated guide to acing your biology exam.
Important chapters and priority list
Give these units top-most priority as they hold the highest-scoring potential:
– Genetics and Evolution: The most critical unit; never skip Principles of Inheritance and Variation or Molecular Basis of Inheritance.
– Biotechnology: Focus on Principles and Processes and its Applications.
– Reproduction: Essential chapters include Sexual Reproduction in Flowering Plants and Human Reproduction.
– Biology and Human Welfare: High scoring and relatively easier to grasp.
– Ecology and Environment: Focus on Organisms and Populations and Ecosystems.
Chapter-wise weightage (core units)
To maximize scores, focus on units that traditionally carry the most weight:
|Unit
|Approximate Weightage
|
Key Focus Areas
|Genetics and Evolution
|20 Marks
|
DNA Replication, Transcription, Pedigree Analysis.
|Reproduction
|16 Marks
|
Gametogenesis, Double Fertilization, Reproductive Health.
|Biology & Human Welfare
|12 Marks
|
Immunity, Microbes in Sewage Treatment.
|Biotechnology
|12 Marks
|
PCR, Recombinant DNA Technology, Bt Cotton.
|Ecology
|10 Marks
|
Biodiversity Conservation, Pyramids, Population Growth.
Essential diagram to practice
Biology marks are heavily dependent on neat, labeled diagrams. Note that diagrams in papers are not to scale.
– Reproduction: Structure of Anatropous ovule, T.S. of Anther, Human Sperm, and the Female Reproductive System.
– Genetics: Structure of Nucleosome, DNA Double Helix, and Transcription Unit.
– Biotechnology/Human Welfare: Structure of Antibody molecule, pBR322 Vector, and Bioreactors.
Regular CBSE questions by topic
– Genetics: Differentiate between Linkage and Recombination; explain the lac-operon model.
– Biotechnology: Explain the steps of PCR (Denaturation, Annealing, Extension).
– Reproduction: Explain the process of Megasporogenesis or the phases of the Menstrual Cycle.
– Ecology: Questions on “Evil Quartet” of biodiversity loss or Population Interactions (Mutualism, Parasitism, etc.).
The “last 1 day” revision checklist
If you are short on time, ensure you cover these specific “guaranteed” areas:
– Morning: Review all complex processes (DNA Replication, Protein Synthesis). Write down key flowcharts once from memory.
– Post-Noon: Go through the NCERT “Summary” at the end of each chapter. These are treasures for 1-mark objective or conceptual questions.
– Standard Terms: Definitions must be written verbatim; do not use synonyms for scientific terms like “Translation” or “Biopiracy”.
Strategy for “bouncer” (difficult) questions
Difficult questions are often just simple concepts hidden in complex language.
– The “Givens” Method: For genetics problems (Punnett squares), write down the parental genotypes first to earn step-marks.
– Diagrammatic Logic: If stuck on a theory question, draw a relevant diagram. It often triggers “muscle memory” for the associated biological process.
– Scientific Accuracy: Ensure you use the correct biological terminology (for example using “Pathogen” instead of “Germ”).
The author is PGT-Biology faculty at Silverline Prestige School, Ghaziabad