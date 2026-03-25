CBSE Class 12th Biology Exam 2026: Last minute expert tips for preparation

– Mr. Ashok Kumar

‘Success is the sum of small efforts repeated day in and day out’ — this principle is the need of the hour for Class 12 students preparing for their ‘final quest’.

Here is a calculated guide to acing your biology exam.

Important chapters and priority list

Give these units top-most priority as they hold the highest-scoring potential:

– Genetics and Evolution: The most critical unit; never skip Principles of Inheritance and Variation or Molecular Basis of Inheritance.

– Biotechnology: Focus on Principles and Processes and its Applications.

– Reproduction: Essential chapters include Sexual Reproduction in Flowering Plants and Human Reproduction.

– Biology and Human Welfare: High scoring and relatively easier to grasp.