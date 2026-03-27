CBSE Class 12th Biology Analysis: ‘Paper prioritised conceptual clarity,’ claim students & teachers

As per the feedback received from students and teachers, the CBSE Biology exam conducted today (March 27) was balanced and prioritised conceptual clarity over rote memorisation. Several questions were repeated from the previous year’s questions (PYQs), rewarding consistent practice.

Sujata, PGT Biology, KIIT World School, Gurugram, claimed that Section A was direct and factual and was designed for quick scoring. “Sections B and C remained standard and easy, covering fundamental textbook processes. On the other hand, Sections D and E were the ‘differentiator’ sections. They shifted toward conceptual application, requiring a deep, integrated understanding of biological mechanisms rather than simple definitions,” said Sujata.

S Hema Malini, a PGT teacher at JAIN International Residential School, Bengaluru, analysed that the exam fair for students who had prepared well from the NCERT. She asserted that the paper covered almost the entire syllabus, with questions coming from all the major units like reproduction, genetics, biotechnology, and ecology.

“Most of the questions were direct and easy to understand. Many of them were based on basic concepts, definitions, and standard processes that we usually study from the textbook. Students who had revised the NCERT properly would have found it easier to attempt these questions without much confusion. Even the diagram-based questions were familiar and not very complicated,” she said, adding that the social or application-based questions were also quite straightforward.

According to her, overall, the Biology exam was considered moderate in difficulty. “It was neither too easy nor too tough. It was a fair paper that mainly focused on NCERT concepts, with just a few slightly tricky questions to test understanding. Students who prepared consistently and focused on the basics would have been able to perform well”, she said.

Chinar Banga, head educator at the Shiv Nadar School, Faridabad, said that the exam was moderate in difficulty and closely aligned with the prescribed NCERT syllabus. “The paper followed the official blueprint with a balanced distribution of objective, short-answer, case-based, and long-answer questions,” she said, adding that a significant portion of the paper focused on competency-based and application-oriented questions, testing conceptual understanding rather than rote memorisation.