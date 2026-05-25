‘First NEET, now CBSE’: Rahul Gandhi, Arvind Kejriwal attack Centre over exam row

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and Aam Aadmi Party national convener Arvind Kejriwal have slammed the Centre over the CBSE Class 12 OSM marking system.
Nearly 18.5 lakh students appeared for the CBSE exams, however, for the past 12 days after the result declaration, complaints regarding OSM discrepancies, incorrect marking, and evaluation glitches have allegedly gone unanswered while.
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi alleged that a 17-year-old student, whose answer sheet was wrongly evaluated, sought justice through social media but was instead targeted online. As per a post on his ‘X’ handle, Gandhi said that the supporters linked to the BJP’s IT ecosystem branded the student “anti-national,” a “Soros agent,” and part of the “deep state.”
“A 17-year-old boy raises his voice for his future, and the BJP turns him into a traitor,” Gandhi said, accusing the Modi government of fearing India’s youth and Gen Z because they are increasingly asking difficult questions.
He further alleged that anyone questioning the government is subjected to defamation, intimidation, and suppression.
मोदी-प्रधान की जोड़ी ने एक और संस्था को धांधली का प्रतीक बना दिया।
दशकों में पहली बार CBSE बोर्ड परीक्षा पर इतने गंभीर सवाल उठे हैं। 18.5 लाख बच्चों ने परीक्षा दी – और एक हफ़्ते से OSM, ग़लत मार्किंग और जाँच की गड़बड़ी की शिकायतें अनसुनी पड़ी हैं और शिक्षा मंत्री अपनी कुर्सी से…
— Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) May 25, 2026
Meanwhile, former Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal also launched a strong attack on Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan over the alleged irregularities in the CBSE evaluation process.
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Calling Pradhan “incompetent and useless,” Kejriwal claimed that lakhs of students across the country were being subjected to mental trauma due to repeated failures in the education system. Further, he demanded the Education Minister’s immediate resignation.
“The massive irregularities in CBSE evaluation have plunged the future of lakhs of children into darkness. Prime Minister Narendra Modi should immediately remove Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan,” Kejriwal said in a video message posted on X.
Referring to earlier controversies surrounding competitive examinations, he added, “First NEET and now CBSE. Dharmendra Pradhan does not deserve to remain Education Minister even for a single day.”
Congress leader Jairam Naresh too highlighted the lower pass percentage and the need to rope in IITs to address the CBSE website glitch. He demanded the Education Minister’s resignation and questioned “why weren’t these problems anticipated earlier?”