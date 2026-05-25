‘First NEET, now CBSE’: Rahul Gandhi, Arvind Kejriwal attack Centre over exam row

Nearly 18.5 lakh students appeared for the CBSE exams, however, for the past 12 days after the result declaration, complaints regarding OSM discrepancies surfaced over social media (Images via X)

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and Aam Aadmi Party national convener Arvind Kejriwal have slammed the Centre over the CBSE Class 12 OSM marking system.

Nearly 18.5 lakh students appeared for the CBSE exams, however, for the past 12 days after the result declaration, complaints regarding OSM discrepancies, incorrect marking, and evaluation glitches have allegedly gone unanswered while.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi alleged that a 17-year-old student, whose answer sheet was wrongly evaluated, sought justice through social media but was instead targeted online. As per a post on his ‘X’ handle, Gandhi said that the supporters linked to the BJP’s IT ecosystem branded the student “anti-national,” a “Soros agent,” and part of the “deep state.”