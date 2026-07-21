CBSE Class 12th Admit Cards 2026 Out for Supplementary Exam: Steps to download for regular, private candidates

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has released the admit cards for the Supplementary Examinations 2026, scheduled to be held from July 28, 2026. Students who have registered for the supplementary examination can now obtain their hall tickets through the prescribed process. While regular students will receive their admit cards through their respective schools, private candidates can download them online from the CBSE portal.

CBSE has advised all candidates to ensure that their admit cards are properly signed and stamped before reaching the examination centre. Candidates should also verify details such as their name, roll number, examination centre, subjects and reporting time.

CBSE Supplementary Exam 2026 Admit Card: Steps to obtain for regular candidates

According to the board, admit cards for regular candidates have been made available in the school login on the CBSE website. Schools have been asked to download the hall tickets through the Pariksha Sangam portal and issue them to eligible students after they have been duly signed and stamped by the school principal.

Students have been advised to collect their admit cards from their schools well before the examination date.

CBSE Supplementary Exam 2026 Admit Card: How private candidates can download admit cards

Private candidates can download their admit cards by visiting apps.cbseit.in/comptt. They will have to log in using the required credentials mentioned during the application process.

After downloading the admit card, candidates must get it signed and stamped either by the principal of the last attended school or by the centre superintendent of their allotted examination centre before appearing for the examination.

Private candidates can follow these steps to download their hall ticket:

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Step 1: Visit the official CBSE supplementary examination portal at apps.cbseit.in/comptt.

Step 2: Click on the admit card link for Supplementary Examination 2026.

Step 3: Enter the required login credentials.

Step 4: Download and print the admit card.

Step 5: Get the admit card signed and stamped by the authorised official before the examination.

In its notice, the Board reiterated that entry to the examination centre will be permitted only with a valid admit card. Students should also carry a valid photo identity proof, where applicable, and report to the examination centre as per the instructions printed on the hall ticket.