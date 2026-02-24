CBSE Class 12 Accountancy 2026 Exam: What was the difficulty level of the exam today?

The Class 12 accountancy paper conducted in the commerce stream was held for 80 marks. Students were allotted three hours to complete the paper.

By: Education Desk
3 min readNew DelhiUpdated: Feb 24, 2026 01:51 PM IST
The accountancy question paper contained over 30 questions divided into two parts – A and BThe accountancy question paper contained over 30 questions divided into two parts – A and B (Express photo by Bhupendra Rana/ representative image)
Make us preferred source on Google

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on February 24 held the Class 12 accountancy paper. The Class 12 accountancy paper conducted in the commerce stream was held for 80 marks. Students were allotted three hours to complete the paper. The paper, as per students and teachers, was “moderately difficult”.

There was no overall choice, but an internal choice was provided in questions of one mark, two questions of three marks, one question of four marks and two questions of six marks.

According to Ankur Agarwal and Asif Khan, PGT accountancy at JAIN International Residential School (JIRS), Bengaluru, the accountancy exam was moderately difficult, balancing conceptual understanding and application-based problem-solving. The paper was well-structured, syllabus-aligned, and allowed average students to score well with systematic preparation and conceptual clarity. Direct questions offered opportunities to secure marks confidently.

The question paper contained over 30 questions divided into two parts – A and B. While part A was compulsory for all candidates, part B had two options – analysis of financial statements and computerised accounting. Students had to attempt only one of the given options. The question paper contained one, three, four, and six marks questions.

Notable features, as per the JIRS teachers, included competency-based MCQs requiring analytical thinking and conceptual clarity, assessing higher-order thinking skills. The paper covered all crucial syllabus aspects, with internal choices (OR options) providing flexibility and reducing stress.

A unique shift was seen in the Cash Flow Statement question, presented in paragraph format, testing attentiveness and analytical skills. Conceptual knowledge from Accounting for Partnership Firms was required for certain MCQs, indicating an integrated approach. Overall, the paper was thoughtfully designed, competency-oriented, and fair, manageable for students with strong foundations and practice.

According to Dhruba Mijar, PGT-Commerce, Modern English School, Kahilipara, Guwahati, Assam, the Accountancy question paper was moderate, well-balanced, and fair with mostly straightforward MCQs.

Two questions might have been slightly confusing for some students. However, students with clear concepts could answer them easily. The 3–4-mark questions from Accounting for Companies were of good standard, and the 3-mark questions from Accounting for Partnership were common and doable. The 6-mark long questions had no tricky parts. The Financial Statements Analysis section was also simple, with easy and direct ratios. Overall, it was a fair paper. Students who practised CBSE sample papers and other model papers will score very good marks.

 

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Loading Taboola...
Live Blog
PHOTOS
In pics: From concept supercars to electronic SUV's: Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025 was all about innovation
In Pics: From Concept Supercars to Electric SUVs – Innovation at Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025
Top Stories
The two accused, Suraj Gupta (22) and Amrit Vishwakarma (21), are in police custody. Express
Nagaland doctor at AIIMS Gorakhpur molested, stalked for 1.5 km; Meghalaya CM says ‘deeply shameful’
Mexico
Mexican drug lord killed after trail led by romantic partner: How the capture of ‘El Mencho' unfolded
Dharmendra passed away at the age of 89
'When will I meet him again?': Hema Malini misses Dharmendra 'every single minute' as she asks herself 'is he really gone?'
Sanjay Leela Bhansali
‘Sanjay Leela Bhansali cried like a dog after Tadap Tadap’: Ismail Darbar claims director betrayed trust twice, asks for forgiveness
Louis Vuitton monogram
Did Louis Vuitton find its iconic flower in a 12th-century Karnataka temple? An influencer’s viral discovery at Belur sparks a global debate.
Shikhar Dhawan and Sophie Shine had been in a relationship for over a year
'Never carried baggage from the past': Shikhar Dhawan slams social media posts for setting false narratives after second marriage
India Women vs Australia Women 1st ODI Live: Follow live score updates of IND-W vs AUS-W first Women's ODI. (PHOTO: BCCI/X)
India Women vs Australia Women ​LIVE Cricket Score Updates, 1st ODI: Harmanpreet Kaur wins toss, opts to bat first; Healy returns
Karnataka Vs Jammu and Kashmir, Ranji Trophy 2026 Final Day 1 Live Score
Karnataka Vs Jammu and Kashmir Live Cricket Score, Ranji Trophy 2025-26 Final Day 1 Live: J&K wins the toss, will bat first
New federal compact must be based on principle of non-domination
India’s new federal compact must be based on principle of non-domination
Trump, tariffs
Despite US tariffs hike to 15%, most countries better off: Where India, others stand
Shoaib Ibrahim and Dipika Kakar mentioned the cyst was not visible in a PET scan just months ago
‘Alarming’ shoulder pain and a 13mm cyst: Why actor Dipika Kakar’s doctors are now ‘burning’ a new liver lesion months after major surgery
Framing distillation as a national security risk, Anthropic claims Chinese labs bypassed access controls to mine Claude’s outputs. On the other hand, Elon Musk accused the company of stealing vast amounts of data to train its models. (Express Image)
Anthropic accuses Chinese AI labs of distilling Claude; Elon Musk calls it ‘guilty’
Advertisement
Must Read
India Women vs Australia Women ​LIVE Cricket Score Updates, 1st ODI: Harmanpreet Kaur wins toss, opts to bat first; Healy returns
India Women vs Australia Women 1st ODI Live: Follow live score updates of IND-W vs AUS-W first Women's ODI. (PHOTO: BCCI/X)
Karnataka Vs Jammu and Kashmir Live Cricket Score, Ranji Trophy 2025-26 Final Day 1 Live: J&K wins the toss, will bat first
Karnataka Vs Jammu and Kashmir, Ranji Trophy 2026 Final Day 1 Live Score
T20 World Cup: Why India's batsmen keep falling into the same traps in Ahmedabad
India batters failure in Ahmedabad
Anthropic accuses Chinese AI labs of distilling Claude; Elon Musk calls it ‘guilty’
Framing distillation as a national security risk, Anthropic claims Chinese labs bypassed access controls to mine Claude’s outputs. On the other hand, Elon Musk accused the company of stealing vast amounts of data to train its models. (Express Image)
Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra 5G: What to expect from Samsung’s next flagship
Under the hood, the Samsung S26 Ultra is expected to arrive with Qualcomm’s latest Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 processor.(Image for representation: X/Jay)
When AI agents misfire: Meta superintelligence researcher loses emails to OpenClaw's rogue automation
An experiment with an autonomous AI agent, OpenClaw, backfired for a Meta researcher when the bot ignored stop commands and wiped large portions of her inbox.
‘Alarming’ shoulder pain and a 13mm cyst: Why actor Dipika Kakar’s doctors are now ‘burning’ a new liver lesion months after major surgery
Shoaib Ibrahim and Dipika Kakar mentioned the cyst was not visible in a PET scan just months ago
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Did Louis Vuitton find its iconic flower in a 12th-century Karnataka temple? An influencer’s viral discovery at Belur sparks a global debate.
Louis Vuitton monogram
'Never carried baggage from the past': Shikhar Dhawan slams social media posts for setting false narratives after second marriage
Shikhar Dhawan and Sophie Shine had been in a relationship for over a year
'Most painful moment of my career': Canadian entrepreneur calls job cut move 'worst emotional experience'
He also stressed the emotional turmoil during those years due to AI
Watch: This man is ‘delivering Blinkit orders’ on a horse in Rajasthan
Dressed in traditional attire and a turban, the man rides with a bright yellow Blinkit delivery bag
The ‘loneliest’ monkey: Why millions are rooting for Punch, the baby macaque with a toy orangutan
Zookeepers are hand-raising Punch
Feb 24: Latest News
Advertisement