The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on February 24 held the Class 12 accountancy paper. The Class 12 accountancy paper conducted in the commerce stream was held for 80 marks. Students were allotted three hours to complete the paper. The paper, as per students and teachers, was “moderately difficult”.
There was no overall choice, but an internal choice was provided in questions of one mark, two questions of three marks, one question of four marks and two questions of six marks.
According to Ankur Agarwal and Asif Khan, PGT accountancy at JAIN International Residential School (JIRS), Bengaluru, the accountancy exam was moderately difficult, balancing conceptual understanding and application-based problem-solving. The paper was well-structured, syllabus-aligned, and allowed average students to score well with systematic preparation and conceptual clarity. Direct questions offered opportunities to secure marks confidently.
The question paper contained over 30 questions divided into two parts – A and B. While part A was compulsory for all candidates, part B had two options – analysis of financial statements and computerised accounting. Students had to attempt only one of the given options. The question paper contained one, three, four, and six marks questions.
Notable features, as per the JIRS teachers, included competency-based MCQs requiring analytical thinking and conceptual clarity, assessing higher-order thinking skills. The paper covered all crucial syllabus aspects, with internal choices (OR options) providing flexibility and reducing stress.
A unique shift was seen in the Cash Flow Statement question, presented in paragraph format, testing attentiveness and analytical skills. Conceptual knowledge from Accounting for Partnership Firms was required for certain MCQs, indicating an integrated approach. Overall, the paper was thoughtfully designed, competency-oriented, and fair, manageable for students with strong foundations and practice.
According to Dhruba Mijar, PGT-Commerce, Modern English School, Kahilipara, Guwahati, Assam, the Accountancy question paper was moderate, well-balanced, and fair with mostly straightforward MCQs.
Two questions might have been slightly confusing for some students. However, students with clear concepts could answer them easily. The 3–4-mark questions from Accounting for Companies were of good standard, and the 3-mark questions from Accounting for Partnership were common and doable. The 6-mark long questions had no tricky parts. The Financial Statements Analysis section was also simple, with easy and direct ratios. Overall, it was a fair paper. Students who practised CBSE sample papers and other model papers will score very good marks.
The political debate around Vande Mataram cannot be understood without revisiting Anandamath, the 1882 novel by Bankim Chandra Chattopadhyay that embedded the song within a larger nationalist narrative set during the 18th-century Sanyasi Rebellion.