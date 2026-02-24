CBSE Class 12 Accountancy 2026 Exam: What was the difficulty level of the exam today?

The accountancy question paper contained over 30 questions divided into two parts – A and B (Express photo by Bhupendra Rana/ representative image)

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on February 24 held the Class 12 accountancy paper. The Class 12 accountancy paper conducted in the commerce stream was held for 80 marks. Students were allotted three hours to complete the paper. The paper, as per students and teachers, was “moderately difficult”.

There was no overall choice, but an internal choice was provided in questions of one mark, two questions of three marks, one question of four marks and two questions of six marks.

According to Ankur Agarwal and Asif Khan, PGT accountancy at JAIN International Residential School (JIRS), Bengaluru, the accountancy exam was moderately difficult, balancing conceptual understanding and application-based problem-solving. The paper was well-structured, syllabus-aligned, and allowed average students to score well with systematic preparation and conceptual clarity. Direct questions offered opportunities to secure marks confidently.