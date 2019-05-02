CBSE Class 12 topper Hansika Shukla wants to study Psychology from DU’s Lady Shri Ram college, aims UPSC civil services

CBSE Class 12th result 2019: Fourth year in a row, girls have topped the CBSE Class 12 examination, with Hansika Shukla and Karishma Arora scoring 499 marks out of 500. Shukla, a Humanities student have got 99 in English, while full (100) marks in other subjects (Hindi, Psychology, History, and other subjects.

The 17-year-old from DPS Ghaziabad wants to pursue Psychology from Delhi University. “Psychology interests me and I would prefer to study at Lady Shri Ram College.” The topper aims for the civil service examination. “My goal is to become an IAS or IFS officer as I always keen to serve the nation.”

Regarding the preparation, Hansika said, “There is no time limit and pressure to get success. I go through the books and school note to prepare for the examination.” The topper categorically mentioned that she did not take help of any private tuition or online study material for the exam preparation. “The NCERT books and study materials are enough and there is no need to confuse yourself by studying other materials available online.”

Though Hansika has a Facebook profile, but the topper said that online platforms distract the students. “If I would have concentrated more on study, apart from whatever time I have wasted in doing online chat or playing games, I may not have missed a mark in English,” the 17-year-old said.

Hansika tribute her success to parents and teachers. “Without their motivation and selfless help, it is quite impossible for me to reach the zenith of success,” said Hansika ‘s father is a Rajya Sabha secretariat and her mother is an associate professor in a Delhi college.

A total of 83.4 per cent students passed this year’s examination. Among districts, the top performing region is Trivandrum with a pass percentage of 98.2 per cent followed by the Chennai region scoring the pass percentage is 92.93 per cent. Delhi is in third place with 91.87 per cent.