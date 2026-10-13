CBSE Class 12 timetable released for West Asian countries

The board released the detailed Class 12 board exam schedule on October 8 on its official website (Photo: AI Generated)

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has released the date sheet for Class 12 special board exams in West Asian countries on its official website, cbse.gov.in.

The Class 12 exams will be held from October 23 to October 28 for students who were not satisfied with their marks under the special assessment scheme. The scheme was rolled out due to exam cancellation in view of the prevailing war situation, officials said on Monday.

CBSE had earlier cancelled the Class 12 board examinations in seven Middle Eastern countries, namely Bahrain, Iran, Kuwait, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia and UAE, for 40 subjects, including 20 academic papers, according to examination controller Sanyam Bhardwaj.