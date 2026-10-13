CBSE Class 12 timetable released for West Asian countries

CBSE had earlier cancelled the Class 12 board examinations in seven Middle Eastern countries, namely Bahrain, Iran, Kuwait, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia and UAE, for 40 subjects, including 20 academic papers, according to examination controller Sanyam Bhardwaj.

By: Education Desk
3 min readNew DelhiOct 13, 2026 10:15 AM IST
CBSE Class 12 exams West Asian countriesThe board released the detailed Class 12 board exam schedule on October 8 on its official website (Photo: AI Generated)
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The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has released the date sheet for Class 12 special board exams in West Asian countries on its official website, cbse.gov.in.

The Class 12 exams will be held from October 23 to October 28 for students who were not satisfied with their marks under the special assessment scheme. The scheme was rolled out due to exam cancellation in view of the prevailing war situation, officials said on Monday.

CBSE had earlier cancelled the Class 12 board examinations in seven Middle Eastern countries, namely Bahrain, Iran, Kuwait, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia and UAE, for 40 subjects, including 20 academic papers, according to examination controller Sanyam Bhardwaj.

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The CBSE had released an assessment scheme on March 27, which described how the results of affected candidates would be prepared. Following the structure recommended in the scheme, results for all regular candidates from West Asian countries were declared on May 13 along with other Class 12 candidates in India and abroad.

“The assessment scheme had stated that students dissatisfied with their results may be given an opportunity by conducting examinations in subjects that could not be held. Last month, candidates were to fill forms if they want to appear for any subject for which exams could not be conducted earlier,” Bhardwaj said.

Check complete exam schedule here

Class 12 students of West Asian countries who are appearing for the boards can check the subject-wise exam dates in the table given below:

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Subject Exam date Exam timing
Political Science October 23, 2026 10:30 am to 1:30 pm
Economics October 23, 2026 10:30 am to 1:30 pm
Mathematics October 23, 2026 10:30 am to 1:30 pm
Applied Mathematics October 23, 2026 10:30 am to 1:30 pm
Psychology October 24, 2026 110:30 am to 1:30 pm
Business Studies October 24, 2026 10:30 am to 1:30 pm
Physical Activity Trainer October 24, 2026 10:30 am to 1:30 pm
Biology 26 October 2026 10:30 am to 1:30 pm
Information Technology October 26, 2026 10:30 am to 1:30 pm
Marketing October 26, 2026 10:30 am to 1:30 pm
Multimedia October 26, 2026 10:30 am to 1:30 pm
Artificial Intelligence October 26, 2026 10:30 am to 1:30 pm
Home Science October 27, 2026 10:30 am to 1:30 pm
Informatics Practices October 27, 2026 10:30 am to 1:30 pm
Computer Science October 27, 2026 10:30 am to 1:30 pm
English Core October 28, 2026 10:30 am to 1:30 pm

Also Read | CBSE begins Class 10, 12 LOC submission for board exams 2027

The admit cards for the Class 12 board exams for West Asian countries students have been released on Monday.

“One examination centre has been fixed in each country as per the List of Candidates (LOC) filled by candidates. The result of this examination shall be final and will replace the earlier performance,” Bhardwaj added.

(With inputs from PTI)

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