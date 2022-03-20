CBSE Class 12 term-1 results, BSEB result, ICAI exams rescheduled and more: Top education news last week

A week after releasing the class 10 board exam result, the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has now also declared result for class 12 term-1 board exams on Saturday night.

CBSE released the term-1 class 12 board exam results on Saturday night. The result was directly mailed to the schools. “Performance of students in term-1 examinations being communicated to the schools,” CBSE said in an official notice on Saturday. The board is informing schools only about the theory performance of the Class 12 students in a collective manner. “Hence, the performance of individual students will not be made available on the website,” CBSE said.

Also, after the class 10 term-1 board exam results, several students who appeared for the class 10 exams claimed that the CBSE class 10 Odia question paper had several errors and the same were not addressed in the answer key or during declaration of results. In response to this, CBSE set up an expert committee to examine the discrepancies mentioned by several students and others on social media. The committee rechecked the questions and answers, and a revised result of the aggrieved students were then sent to their schools.

“Based on the report of the expert committee, the CBSE has evaluated the OMRs of Odia Class 10 with the correct answer key approved by the expert committee. The revised performance of students has been since sent to the concerned schools for onward information of the students. A total of 28310 students have benefitted as a result of this revision,” the official notice read.

On March 16, the Bihar Board Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) also announced the intermediate (class 12) results. This year, the passing percentage has increased to 80.15 per cent from 78.04 per cent in 2021. Sangam Raj from V.M. Inter College, Gopalganj and Shreya Kumari of U.D.M. Girls Inter-School, Katihar have secured the top two positions from the Arts stream. Ankit Kumar Gupta from Patna has topped the Commerce stream with 94.6 per cent; Vinita Sinha and Piyush Kumar have scored the second rank in the Commerce stream. Saurav Kumar from Nawadah and Arjun Kumar from Aurangabad have got join first rank in the Science stream.

In addition to this, IIT Kharagpur also released the results of the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) 2022. The exam was conducted from February 5 to 13, 2022. IIT-Kharagpur will release the GATE 2022 scorecard on March 21.

The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) has rescheduled the exam dates for CA Foundation May 2022 exams. As per the revised schedule, the exams will be conducted on June 24, 26, 28 and 30. Earlier, the foundation exams under the new exam scheme were scheduled to be conducted on May 23, 25, 27 and 29. The exams have been rescheduled due to clash with CBSE and CISCE board exam datesheets.

Registration process for MHT CET 2022 has also started on the official website — cetcell.mahacet.org. Candidates have time till April 7, 2022, for online registration and confirmation of the application form for the MAH-LLB CET 2022 for admission to the five-year integrated course. Admit cards will be issued to successfully registered candidates on April 30, and the exam is scheduled to take place on May 17 and 18.

Choice filling for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Under Graduate (NEET UG 2021) is also set to begin from 3 pm today and will continue till 11:55 pm tonight. Earlier, the MCC had extended the registration deadline for NEET-UG 2021 counselling mop-up round. The registration and payment of the NEET mop-up round were scheduled to close on March 14, but it was later extended to March 16, 2022.

The application process for Foreign Medical Graduate Exam (FMGE) also started on March 15, 2022. The process will conclude at 11:55 pm of April 4, 2022.

Also, All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) and the University Grants Commission (UGC) are organising a national-level crossword contest for students of higher education. This contest will be held between March and August in the current year. This year, the National Inter-college Crossword Contest 2022 (NICE-22) will be held in a hybrid (offline-online) mode.