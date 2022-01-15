CBSE Class 12 term-1 results 2022: Websites to check score

Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) conducted the class 12 term-1 board exams from December 1 to December 22. The result for the board exams are likely to be announced soon, however, the board has not released any official result declaration date yet. Once declared, candidates can check their result from the official website – cbse.gov.in

Apart from the CBSE main website, the result can also be viewed at – ​​cbseresults.nic.in, Umang app and DigiLocker.

The results will be released in the form of the marks sheet. However, no student will be placed in the pass, compartment and essential repeat categories after the first term. The final results will be declared after the first and the second-term examinations.

From this year, CBSE had announced to conduct two board exams instead of the one annual exam pattern followed till last year. The term two exams for secondary and senior secondary students will be conducted in February-March 2022.

The term I exams were objective-type and the duration of the tests will be 90 minutes. The exams will commence from 11.30 am due to the winter season.

Meanwhile, the board has released class 10, 12 sample papers and the marking scheme for term-II examinations 2021-22. Students who are to appear for the examination can check the same on the board’s official website cbseacademic.nic.in.