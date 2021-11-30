CBSE Class 12 term-1 exams to begin tomorrow, here’s list of important details and guidelines

CBSE 2021-22 Exam Guidelines: Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will conduct the term-1 class 12 boards exams from December 1 onwards. The exams will continue till December 22. Students can access the term-1 roll numbers and admit cards on cbse.gov.in. To access the admit cards, students will have to use their user ids and passwords.

For the first term exams, CBSE has decided to conduct the exams that follow the MCQ (multiple choice questions) format, conducted over the duration of 90 minutes.

For each question, the sheet will have four circles labelled a, b, c and d. Once they decide on the answer, the candidates will have to completely darken the circle pertaining to the chosen option. The four circles will be followed by a blank box. Candidates will also have to write their chosen option a, b, c or d in the blank box. The reply written in the box will be treated as final.

The board has also instructed candidates to use only blue or black ball-point pens for filling the OMR sheets. Using a pencil will be considered “use of unfair means” and action will be taken against the candidate.

Each OMR will have space for answering 60 questions, irrespective of the number of questions in a given exam. Answers given in circles and boxes marked beyond the maximum number of questions in a paper will not be evaluated.

According to the class 12 exam schedule, the first exam will be of sociology (December 1) followed by English core on December 3, mathematics on December 6, physical education on December 7, business studies on December 8, geography on December 9 and Physics on December 10.

Psychology exam will be held on December 11, accountancy on December 13, chemistry on December 14, economics on December 15, Hindi core and elective on December 16, political science on December 17, biology on December 18, history on December 20, informatics practices and computer science on December 21 and home science on December 22.