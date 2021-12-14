scorecardresearch
CBSE Class 12 Term-1 Chemistry Exam Analysis: Students rated questions in section-B difficult, overall paper based on NCERT

CBSE Class 12 Chemistry Answer Key, Paper Analysis: As per the teachers, the difficulty level of the chemistry exam was moderate and all the questions were from within the syllabus.

By: Education Desk | New Delhi |
Updated: December 14, 2021 2:38:26 pm
CBSE Class 12 Chemistry answer key, CBSE Class 12 Chemistry Exam 2021CBSE Class 12 Chemistry Exam: Overall paper was based on sample papers released by the board. File.

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) conducted the Class 12 chemistry paper on Tuesday i.e December 14. Students had to report to the exam centre 30 minutes prior to the commencement of the exam. The paper was conducted within 90 minutes duration and students had to submit their answer sheets by 1 pm.

CBSE Class 12 term 1 exam will end on December 22. The next paper will be economics and will be held tomorrow, December 15. As per the teachers, the difficulty level of the chemistry exam was moderate and all the questions were from within the syllabus.

Anshu Mittal, Principal, MRG School, Rohini, said, “Chemistry paper was found to be of moderate to easy difficulty.  There were some difficult questions in Section-B. All the questions were from the syllabus and based on the sample paper provided by the CBSE. With practice done through sample papers and pre-board exams, students were happy with their performance.”

Anshu Arora, Principal, Amity International School, Sector 43, Gurugram, said that the paper was a mix of all types of questions, which made it well-balanced.

“For a change, the chemistry paper was straight from NCERT and as per the latest CBSE pattern. It had good conceptual questions and numerical questions. The easy, average and HOTS (high order thinking skill) questions were in the right proportion. Students found the paper good and were able to attempt the questions satisfactorily,” Arora said.

