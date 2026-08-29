CBSE Class 12 Supplementary Result 2026: Check scanned copy, re-evaluation dates

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has announced the schedule for post-result facilities for students who appeared in the Class 12 supplementary examination 2026. Students can apply for a scanned copy of their evaluated answer book, verification of marks and re-evaluation as per the schedule released by the board.
The application window to obtain a scanned copy of the evaluated answer book will open on August 31 and close on September 1, 2026. The processing fee is Rs 100 per subject. Students seeking verification of marks or re-evaluation can apply on September 7 and 8. The verification fee is Rs 100 per answer book, while re-evaluation will cost Rs 100 per question.
CBSE has made it mandatory for students to first apply for and obtain the scanned copy of their answer book before seeking verification or re-evaluation. The entire process will be conducted online. Applications submitted after the deadline or through offline mode will not be accepted.
|Event
|Date
|Fee
|Apply for scanned copy of answer book
|August 31 to September 1, 2026
|Rs 100 per subject
|Apply for verification of marks
|September 7 to 8, 2026
|Rs 100 per answer book
|Apply for re-evaluation
|September 7 to 8, 2026
|Rs 100 per question
After receiving the scanned copy, students can check whether all questions have been evaluated, whether marks have been entered correctly and whether the total marks match those shown in the result or DigiLocker.
Re-evaluation will be available only for the theory portion of the examination. It will apply to the full question and not an individual part of a question. Students will also have to provide reasons for seeking re-evaluation, based on the relevant marking scheme.
CBSE has cautioned that marks may increase or decrease after verification or re-evaluation. Even a decrease of one mark will be taken into account. The re-evaluation result will be final and no further appeal or review will be allowed.
CBSE Class 12 Supplementary Result 2026: Revised pass percentage
CBSE had announced the Class 12 supplementary result on August 29, 2026. The pass percentage after the supplementary examination stood at [insert revised pass percentage], compared with the regular Class 12 result pass percentage of 85.20%.