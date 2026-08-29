CBSE Class 12 Supplementary Result 2026: Check scanned copy, re-evaluation dates

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has announced the schedule for post-result facilities for students who appeared in the Class 12 supplementary examination 2026. Students can apply for a scanned copy of their evaluated answer book, verification of marks and re-evaluation as per the schedule released by the board.

The application window to obtain a scanned copy of the evaluated answer book will open on August 31 and close on September 1, 2026. The processing fee is Rs 100 per subject. Students seeking verification of marks or re-evaluation can apply on September 7 and 8. The verification fee is Rs 100 per answer book, while re-evaluation will cost Rs 100 per question.