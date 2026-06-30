CBSE Class 12 Supplementary 2026: LOC submission begins, exam on July 28

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has started the online submission of the List of Candidates (LOC) for the Class 12 Supplementary Examination 2026 from today, June 30. The application process has to be completed by schools through the ‘Pariksha Sangam’ portal available on the official CBSE website.

Regular students cannot apply directly for the supplementary examination. Candidates eligible to appear must contact the schools through which they appeared for the CBSE Class 12 board examinations 2026. Schools will submit their names online and must complete the process by July 8. CBSE has also directed schools to proactively contact eligible students and ensure that no candidate misses the opportunity to appear.

According to the notice, CBSE has scheduled the Class 12 Supplementary Examination 2026 for July 28, 2026.

CBSE Class 12th Supplementary Exam 2026: Who is eligible to apply?

According to the board, three categories of students are eligible for the Class 12 Supplementary Examination 2026. These include students who have been placed in the Compartment category in the 2026 board examinations and are appearing for their first compartment chance. Students who passed after replacement of subject(s) in the main examination can also apply for improvement of performance. In addition, students who passed the Class 12 board examinations 2026 can opt for improvement in one subject, provided it is among the subjects notified by CBSE.

Students who are appearing for their third compartment chance are not required to apply through schools. They can appear only as private candidates, for whom CBSE has issued a separate notification.

CBSE Class 12th Supplementary Exam 2026: Schools have been asked to submit all eligible students’ names

CBSE has instructed affiliated schools to submit the LOC for every student placed in the Compartment category, even if they are unable to contact the candidate. The board has clarified that if a student’s name is not submitted within the prescribed schedule, the candidate will lose the opportunity to appear in the supplementary examination.

Schools have also been asked to inform students declared as compartment about their eligibility and guide students who wish to improve their performance in one subject. The board has made schools responsible for completing the LOC submission within the stipulated timeline.

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CBSE Class 12th Supplementary Exam 2026: Eligibility criteria explained

Students who appeared as regular candidates in the 2026 board examinations and were declared in the Compartment category can apply only in the subject in which they have been placed under compartment.

Students who appeared with six subjects and have compartment in two subjects can choose any one of those two subjects for the supplementary examination.

Candidates who appeared with six subjects, were declared pass but could not clear one subject after replacement of subjects, may appear in that failed subject under the Improvement of Performance category, subject to the examination being conducted for that paper.

Students who passed the Class 12 board examinations 2026 can also improve their performance in any one subject they had already appeared in during the main examination, provided that examination is scheduled by the board.

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CBSE Class 12th Supplementary Exam 2026: Application fee and other details

The online submission of the List of Candidates has started on June 30 and will continue till July 8.

For schools in India, the examination fee is Rs 320 per subject. Schools in Nepal will have to pay Rs 1,100 per subject, while schools located outside India will pay Rs 2,200 per subject.

The board has also stated that a consolidated marksheet will be issued only to those students whose result in the 2026 main examination was declared as Compartment and who subsequently qualify in the Supplementary Examination 2026.

CBSE has listed a total of 90 subjects in its notification in which students can reappear. The list covers almost all major subjects offered by the board, and can be viewed on the official website.