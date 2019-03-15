CBSE Class 12 students find Biology paper easy; direct questions asked in exam

CBSE Class 12 Biology paper: The students have found the Class 12 biology paper simple with some expected to score full marks in the examination. The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE)’s Biology paper was easier and was not lengthy.

Angshuman Verma, a student from Noida school, said, “The questions were to the point and was distributed in parts. The paper was easy and one can complete it before time.”

Another student Deeptangshu Vemani said, “The paper was not at all lengthy, and all the questions were one or two markers. The questions were NCERT based, and the students who have practiced the sample paper can easily answer the question.”

Meanwhile, Gargi Chowdhury, an examinee from Kolkata said, “Though the paper was easy, some of the questions in bio-technology were not from the NCERT. Only one diagram based questions were asked which comprised only three marks.”

“The paper fulfils the expectation of the students. The paper was easy for those who have studied the subjects thoroughly. As there were no long mark questions, the students have to write crisp and to the point at the time to score well,” said Shalini Almadi, PGT Biology, VidyaGyan school, Bulandshahr. As per her, a student can score easily score above 80.

Around 14 lakh students comprising of 7,48,498 male candidates and 5,38,861 female candidates and six transgenders have registered for the Class 12 examination that will be concluded on April 3, 2019.