Toggle Menu
CBSE Class 12 students find Biology paper easy; direct questions asked in examhttps://indianexpress.com/article/education/cbse-class-12-students-find-biology-paper-easy-direct-questions-asked-in-exam-5628449/

CBSE Class 12 students find Biology paper easy; direct questions asked in exam

CBSE Class 12 Biology paper: "The paper fulfills the expectation of the students. As there was no long mark questions, the students have to be very crisp and to the point at the time of writing the answers," said Shalini Almadi, PGT Biology

CBSE, CBSE Class 12 Biology, CBSE 12th Biology Paper, CBSE 12th Biology Exam, CBSE Class 12 Biology Exam, cbse board exam
CBSE Class 12 Biology paper: The students rated the Class 12 Biology paper as easy. Representational Image/ Express

CBSE Class 12 Biology paper: The students have found the Class 12 biology paper simple with some expected to score full marks in the examination. The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE)’s Biology paper was easier and was not lengthy.

Angshuman Verma, a student from Noida school,  said, “The questions were to the point and was distributed in parts. The paper was easy and one can complete it before time.”

CBSE, CBSE Class 12 Biology, CBSE 12th Biology Paper, CBSE 12th Biology Exam, CBSE Class 12 Biology Exam, cbse board exam
CBSE biology paper

Another student Deeptangshu Vemani said, “The paper was not at all lengthy, and all the questions were one or two markers. The questions were NCERT based, and the students who have practiced the sample paper can easily answer the question.”

Video | How to focus on studies during board exams 

Meanwhile, Gargi Chowdhury, an examinee from Kolkata said, “Though the paper was easy, some of the questions in bio-technology were not from the NCERT. Only one diagram based questions were asked which comprised only three marks.”

CBSE, CBSE Class 12 Biology, CBSE 12th Biology Paper, CBSE 12th Biology Exam, CBSE Class 12 Biology Exam, cbse board exam

Advertising

“The paper fulfils the expectation of the students. The paper was easy for those who have studied the subjects thoroughly. As there were no long mark questions, the students have to write crisp and to the point at the time to score well,” said Shalini Almadi, PGT Biology, VidyaGyan school, Bulandshahr. As per her, a student can score easily score above 80.

Around 14 lakh students comprising of 7,48,498 male candidates and 5,38,861 female candidates and six transgenders have registered for the Class 12 examination that will be concluded on April 3, 2019.

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android
Next Stories
1 AIBE result XIII declared, check how to download
2 APRJC, APRDC CET 2019: Online application process begins, exams on May 5
3 Telangana class 10 exams begin tomorrow: download hall tickets, check important instructions