CBSE Class 12 Sociology exam analysis; experts highlight discrepancies in certain questions

CBSE conducted the first Class 12 board exam today i;e December 1. The exam was for Sociology subject which was conducted in MCQ format. The exam was conducted from 11:30 am to 1 pm. As per experts, the exam was easy however there were mistakes in certain questions.

“The Sociology Class 12 Board Examination was very easy. Section A and Section C were pretty straightforward, while Section B was moderate,” Abhinandan Adhikari, a Sociology teacher at Seth Anandram Jaipuria School Vasundhara, Ghaziabad said.

Check | CBSE Class 12 Sociology paper updates

As per the expert, some questions were not from Class 12 syllabus and some did not have the correct answer mentioned in the choices. Due to this reason the liberty of the students to choose and skip 4 questions in Section A and B and 2 questions in Section C got restricted.

“The problem was there in as many as 4 questions, and this put mental stress upon the students. I hope the concerned department takes note of this issue and makes sure the same does not happen again in the upcoming exams,” Adhikari said.

Any student who would have studied thoroughly and practiced the concepts would easily score 40/40, even after skipping the faulty questions.

Meanwhile, subject expert Anisha Gupta of Aadharshila Global School Ghaziabad said “The paper was balanced but two questions were rather tricky. There were 4 Assertion reasoning questions out of 4, 1 question was ambiguous and for 1 question the reason was incomplete. The students could attempt the entire paper in the given time and most of the students found the paper average. The paper could have focused more on important concepts that are useful in higher education.”