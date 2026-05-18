Why did PCM scores dip? CBSE responds after Class 12 students flag evaluation issues

CBSE Class 12th Results 2026: The discontent among students was particularly strong in subjects like Mathematics, Physics, and Chemistry, where many students felt their answers were undervalued.

Written by: Sheen Kachroo
4 min readNew DelhiMay 18, 2026 11:54 AM IST
CBSE Class 12 Results: Board data reveals dip in Science, Commerce scores, arts remain steadyResponding to the criticism, CBSE, in a media brief held today, acknowledged a minor dip in both pass percentage and average marks this year. (Image: AI Generated)
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Since the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) released Class 12 results on May 13, social media platforms have been flooded with concerns about the evaluation process conducted through On-Screen Marking (OSM). Anxious students have claimed that poor scan quality might have led to errors in marking, among other reasons. The discontent among students was particularly strong in subjects such as Mathematics, Physics, and Chemistry, where many felt their answers were undervalued. Some also pointed to discrepancies, noting that candidates who scored 95 percentile or above in JEE Main ended up with unexpectedly lower marks in the CBSE board exams.

Responding to the criticism, CBSE, in a media brief held on May 17, acknowledged a minor dip in both pass percentage and average marks this year. Sanjay Kumar, Secretary, Department of School Education and Literacy, Ministry of Education, explained that the cut-offs in subjects such as Physics, Chemistry, Mathematics, and Accountancy had dropped by 1–3 marks, while other subjects remained stable or even rose.

Read | CBSE makes three-language formula mandatory

The board attributed this shift to evaluators following the marking scheme prepared by subject experts, which emphasises rigour and conceptual understanding over shortcuts. CBSE maintained that the system ensures fairness and consistency, while also offering students the option of revaluation and verification to address grievances.

CBSE Class 12th Results 2026: Comparative analysis

In the brief, the Board shared the last three years’ stream-wise pattern of scores.

Science stream 2026-2024
2026 2025 2024
Code Grade From To From To From To
041 Math A1  85 100  86 100  88 100
041 Math A2  75 84  75 85  77 87
042 Physics A1  79 100  82 100  84 100
042 Physics A2  71 78  74 81  75 83
043 Chemistry A1  87 100  89 100  92 100
043 Chemistry A2  78 86  80 88  83 91
044 Biology A1  91 100  91 100  92 100
044 Biology A2  84 90  85 90  85 91

The data table shared by CBSE shows that in Mathematics, the A1 grade now begins at 85 marks, down from 86 in 2025 and 88 in 2024. Physics shows a sharper slide, with the A1 threshold falling to 79 marks from 82 in 2025 and 84 in 2024. Chemistry too reflects a decline, with the A1 cut-off at 87 marks, compared to 89 last year and 92 in 2024. Biology remained stable, with the A1 grade holding at 91 marks, unchanged from 2025.

Also Read | ‘I scored over 99 percentile in JEE Main but got below 75% in Class 12th’: Students question CBSE’s first year of On-Screen Marking

On the other hand, in the Commerce stream, there is a minor dip in cut-offs across commerce subjects in 2026 compared to previous years. In Economics, the A1 grade now begins at 89 marks, down from 91 in 2025, while A2 has slipped to 81–88 from 83–90.

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Commerce stream 2026-2024
2026 2025 2024
Code Grade From To From To From To
030 Economics A1  89 100  91 100  89 100
030 Economics A2  81 88  83 90  81 88
054 Business Studies A1  90 100  91 100  90 100
054 Business Studies A2  82 89  83 90  82 89
055 Accountancy A1  89 100  89 100  93 100
055 Accountancy A2  78 88  78 88  82 92

Business Studies shows a similar trend, with the A1 threshold at 90 marks compared to 91 last year. The sharpest decline is in Accountancy, where the A1 cut-off fell to 89 marks from 93 in 2024, and the A2 range narrowed to 78–88 from 82–92.

Also Read | CBSE Class 12 results: 16% fall in students scoring 90% or above; on-screen marking in focus

While in the case of Humanities, the data reported by the CBSE in 2026-2024 shows only marginal shifts. In History, the A1 cut-off rose slightly to 87 marks from 86 in 2025, while A2 widened to 79–86 from 76–85. Political Science showed a modest gain, with the A1 threshold climbing to 89 marks from 87 last year, and A2 improving to 80–88 from 77–86.

Humanities stream 2026-2024
2026 2025 2024
Code Grade From To From To From T0
027 History A1  87 100  86 100  86 100
027 History A2  79 86  76 85  77 85
028 Political Science A1  89 100  87 100  89 100
028 Political Science A2  80 88  77 86  78 88
029 Geography A1  89 100  90 100  90 100
029 Geography A2  82 88  82 89  82 89
301 English core A1  92 100  92 100  92 100
301 English core A2  88 91  87 91  87 91

Geography remained steady, with the A1 cut-off at 89 marks compared to 90 in 2025, while A2 held at 82–88. English Core displayed complete stability, with the A1 grade fixed at 92 marks across three consecutive years and A2 consistently at 87–91 or 88–91.

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An analysis of the 2026 CBSE Class 12 results across streams shows a decline in grade cut-offs in the Science stream, with thresholds dropping by 1–3 marks compared to previous years, while Biology remained stable. In the Commerce stream, Accountancy recorded the sharpest change, with the A1 cut-off falling from 93 marks in 2024 to 89 in 2026, alongside marginal declines in Economics and Business Studies. The Humanities stream remained largely stable, with slight increases in History and Political Science cut-offs, Geography showing minimal change, and English Core remaining unchanged over the past three years.

 

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