CBSE class 12 results: Regular study is the key to success, say toppers

Annanya Aggarwal scored 98.2 % in the commerce stream . Annanya who scored 98 in Economics, 99 in Accountancy, 98 in English and perfect 100 in Mathematics says that to put in quality time is really important. “The number of hours don’t matter; it is what you put into these hours that matters the most in exam preparations,” added Annanya.

Hardik Grover, a student of Bhavan Vidayalya sector 27, he topped in the medical stream with a high score of 95.2%. Grover says one can achieve anything with consistency and hard work. Parents have shown constant support and without them, this would have never been possible. I believe in self-study concept apart from extra classes. I would say that all aspirants should spare time for self-study because that helps you out to try to solve your problems on your level and then consult the teacher. I follow this mantra in all my examinations,” said Hardik Grover.

Arindam Vashisht, a student of Guru Nanak Public School, who has scored 97.8 per cent, in non-medical, also advocated regular studies. “I have been studying six to seven hours a day for the last two years. That is the trick,’’ he said. Arindam, who loves coding, aspires to be a computer science engineer. This youngster is also fond of listening to music and calls it his favourite stress-buster. “My parents and my sister are my biggest support system.’’

Samreen Brar, another student of Guru Nanak Public School, who scored 97.4 per cent in the medical stream, hadn’t bothered to see the results as she was busy preparing for the NEET exam. Her mother requested this reporter not to tell her about the results because she wanted Samren to focus on her medical entrances.