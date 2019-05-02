CBSE Class 12 results declared, Hansika Shukla and Karishma Arora share top position

CBSE 12th result 2019: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has released the result of Class 12 on May 2 on the official websites – cbse.nic.in, cbseresults.nic.in and results.nic.in. A total of 83.4 per cent students passed this year’s examination.

Hansika Shukla and Karishma Arora have topped the CBSE Class 12 exams scoring 499 marks each. Among districts, the top performing region is Trivandrum with a pass percentage of 98.2% followed by the Chennai region scoring the pass percentage is 92.93%. Delhi is at third place with 91.87 per cent.

Girls outshine boys by registering 9 per cent in CBSE class 12 examination this year. The boys pass percentage stands at 79.4, trangender at 83.3 while girls have scored 88.7 per cent.

CBSE Class 12th result 2019: How to check

Step 1: Visit the official websites — cbse.nic.in, cbseresults.nic.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the download result link

Step 3: Once the page opens, enter registration number or roll number

Step 4: The Class 12 results will appear on the screen

Step 5: Download it, and take a print out for further reference.

Tech giant Google and Microsoft are hosting the result. The CBSE class 10 and class 12 results will also be available on the website, bing.com.

The SMS organizer application would alert students about their results as soon as it is announced and it does not even require internet. This facility can be handy as over 31 lakh students will be checking the result on the same day and it might lead to the crashing of the websites.