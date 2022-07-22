scorecardresearch
Friday, July 22, 2022

CBSE Class 12 results: Chandigarh, Panchkula regions record pass percentages higher than national average

In the Chandigarh region, 1,10,825 candidates appeared for the exam of which 1,06,365 passed. The pass percentage for boys stood at 95.13% and that for girls was 96.95%.

By: Express News Service | Ludhiana |
July 22, 2022 3:25:58 pm
cbse 12th result, cbse results, cbse.nic.in, CBSE 12th Result 2022CBSE 12th Result 2022: Students celebrate after the Class 12 results were announced by CBSE, in Ludhiana on Friday. (Express Photo Gurmeet Singh)

As the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) declared the Class 12 results on Friday morning, the overall pass percentage in Chandigarh and Panchkula regions stood at 95.98% and 94.08% respectively.

Both the regions recorded a higher pass percentage than the national average of 92.71%.

While the Chandigarh region includes Punjab, and Union Territories Chandigarh, Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh, the Panchkula region includes Haryana and Himachal Pradesh.

Also read |CBSE 12th Result 2022: Country topper from Bulandshahr wants to study History at Delhi University

As per the state-wise break-up, Jammu & Kashmir recorded the highest pass percentage in the Chandigarh region at 97.81% followed by Ladakh (96.76%), Punjab (96.53%) and Chandigarh (92.87%). In all states and UTs from the Chandigarh region, pass percentage for girls was higher than that of boys.

In Panchkula region, 1,24,333 students appeared for the exam of which 1,16,970 passed. The pass percentage for boys stood at 92.42% while that of girls was 96.24%.

As per the state-wise break-up, Haryana recorded a pass percentage of 94.27% and Himachal Pradesh 92.03%.

In both the regions, the pass percentage has significantly dropped from last year. In 2021, 99.47% candidates had cleared exams in Chandigarh region and 99.54% in Panchkula region.

