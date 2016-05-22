Chandigarh govt schools fair badly, 4 per cent decline in pass percentage

The worst results were of Government Senior Secondary school Kaimbwala where the pass percentage stood at a meagre 5 per cent. Representative image. The worst results were of Government Senior Secondary school Kaimbwala where the pass percentage stood at a meagre 5 per cent. Representative image.

The pass percentage in Chandigarh’s government schools declined by 4.31 per cent as compared to last year Class 12 CBSE results.

This year, 68.31 per cent students passed as compared to last year 72.62 per cent. Of the total number of 10,511 students that appeared this time , 1,444 failed while 1,887 got compartments in their exams.

The worst results were of Government Senior Secondary school Kaimbwala where the pass percentage stood at a meagre 5 per cent. While of the total 51 students, only three managed to cross the line, 26 failed and 22 had a compartment. The second lowest was that of the Government Senior Secondary School Dhanas with 13.55 pass percent. Out of 214 students, 29 managed to pass while 95 failed and 90 students got a compartment.

Interestingly, the results of last three years shows a steady decline in pass percentage. In 2013-14, the pass percentage which stood at 75.41 per cent came down by 2.79 per cent in 2014-15. This time, it dropped further. Last year, a total of 10,425 students appeared for the CBSE Class XII examinations, out whom 7,571 passed while 122 failed. As many as 1,620 were placed under the reappear category.

Deputy Director Chanchal Singh said that all the reasons for a decline in the pass percentage would be analysed. “ We would even compare it with the CBSE results as a whole. As students had complained about certain papers being tough, so we will accordingly analyse the reasons.”

However, there are some schools which did perform well. Government Model Senior Secondary school MHC recorded a pass percentage of 97.80 percent, although it had achieved a 98.57 percent result last year and 100 percent result in 2013-14. Government Model Senior Secondary school- 16 recorded a pass percentage of 97.36 percent while GMSSS-37 B recorded a pass percentage of 95.07 percent and GMSSS-19 recorded a pass percentage of 92.26 percent.

