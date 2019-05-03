CBSE Class 12 results: 87.57% pass in Panchkula region-highest in 3 years

The overall pass percentage in Panchkula region stood at 87.57 per cent for regular students as the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) declared results for All India Senior Secondary Certificate Examination (AISSE) for Class 12 Thursday. CBSE’s Panchkula region includes Punjab, Haryana, UT Chandigarh, Jammu & Kashmir and Himachal Pradesh.

As per the data from CBSE regional office at Panchkula, the pass percentage of 87.57 per cent for regular students in Panchkula region is the highest in past three years and also better than the national average of 83.4 per cent. In 2018, it was 85.65 per cent and in 2017, it stood at 83.70 per cent for regular students. Four students from the region made it to the merit list of 23 toppers released by the board at all-India level (ranks 1 to 3) which included two from Haryana and one each from UT Chandigarh and Himachal Pradesh.

The toppers who made it to the national level merit list include: Bhavya from BRSK International Public School, Jind (Haryana) who scored 498/500 marks (99.6 per cent) and stood second in the country; Parth Saini from St Luke’s Senior Secondary School, Solan (HP), Dishank Jindal from Bhavan Vidyalaya, Chandigarh and Rubani Cheema from Vidya Devi Jindal School, Hisar (Haryana)- all three scoring 497/500 (99.4 per cent) and sharing third rank.

This year, a total of 96,163 regular boys and 79,559 girls have cleared the exam in the region. The pass percentage for girls- 91 per cent- is way better than boys pass percentage of 84.22 per cent. The pass percentage for girls and boys in the region is also better than the national average of 88.70 per cent and 79.40 per cent respectively.

Since 2017, the pass percentage of both boys and girls has bettered in the region. Also, this year the number of regular students appearing for Class 12 board exams has crossed two lakh mark in the region. A total of 2,00,657 regular students appeared of which 1,75,722 have cleared it and a little more than 24,900 have failed to clear. The total number of candidates, including private ones, was 2,11,871. Meanwhile, private schools have performed better than government schools and recorded better results. In government schools, 78.30 per cent of boys and 84.84 per cent girls cleared the exams but the results for independent private schools were better. In private schools, 83.85 per cent boys and 92.14 per cent of girls have cleared the exam.

During the 2018 examinations, CBSE was mired in a major controversy after Class 12 question paper of economics was allegedly leaked. The students had to appear for a re-test. However, this year there were no major goof-ups by the board barring some tricky, confusing questions and printing errors in questions papers in subjects like accountancy, physics and mathematics. Karnail Singh, regional officer, CBSE, Panchkula, said that pass percentage of both boys and girls in the region has improved but going by the earlier trends, girls have again performed way better than boys.