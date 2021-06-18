CBSE Class 12 results 2021: New guidelines issued to assist schools in result preparation

CBSE will also establish a help desk to assist the schools in the preparation of results. (representational)

The Central Board of Secondary Education on Friday released the guidelines to assist the schools and result committees in the preparation of class 12 results. As per the notification, an IT system is being developed which will be made available to all the schools for class 12 result calculation.

“This system will ease down calculation work, reduce the time taken and so many other hassles. It will also populate marks of class 10 of the students passed from CBSE,” read the official notification issued by CBSE.

CBSE will also establish a help desk to assist the schools in the preparation of results of both class 10 and 12 from next week.

As per the notification, schools will have to provide class 10 theory marks for those students only who passed class 10 from other boards. Schools should keep these marks, as well as Class-11 final theory marks, class-12 proposed final theory marks based on unit test, midterm, and pre-board in soft form.

A portal will be made available for updating of information about class 10 roll no, board and year with a view to ensure correct data on June 21. Thereafter, other modules of the software will also be provided. CBSE has also advised the schools to form a result committee.

To help schools, frequently asked questions and some examples of calculations will be provided to understand the policy. The schedule for Webinar will also be informed shortly.