CBSE Class 12 results 2021 declared for RL category candidates, here’s how to check

The Central board of secondary education (CBSE) Tuesday declared the results of over 65,000 students who were placed in the ‘RL’ (result later) category. Such candidates can check their results at the official website – cbse.gov.in.

In the CBSE Class 12 results declared on July 30, a total of 65,184 students did not receive their results as their results were still under process. The board had stated that these results will be declared by August 5. The board today declared the results of all such candidates.

CBSE Class 12 results 2021: How to check result

Step 1: Visit the official website cbseresults.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the result link available on the homepage

Step 3: Log-in using credentials

Step 4: Result will appear, download

CBSE declared the Class 12 results on July 30. The board this year recorded 99.37 pass percentage which is much higher from the pass percent of last year. Girls have done better than Boys by 0.54 per cent this year. The result of girl students is at 99.67 per cent whereas boys recorded a pass percentage of 99.13 per cent.

Meanwhile, CBSE has also released the exam schedule for the candidates who want to appear for the physical examinations to improve their scores. The exams will also be conducted for students who are placed in the compartment category in the board results. The exams will be conducted from August 16 to September 15. If you are not satisfied with the scores awarded in the result declared, you can appear for physical examinations to improve your score.