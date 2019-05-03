CBSE Class 12th results 2019: Kendriya Vidyalaya schools perform all time high with 98.54 pass percentage

CBSE Class 12 results 2019: The Kendriya Vidyalaya Schools have performed all time best with the overall pass percentage of 98.54 per cent. Last year, the pass percentage stood at 97.8 per cent. “Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan has scored 98.54% success rate in CBSE class XII results 2019 against 97.78% last year. This pass percent of KVS is all time high and it has once again topped the category of all institutions for the second consecutive year,” read the official release.

LIVE Updates of CBSE Class 12 results

Advertising

This year, a total of 64,519 students appeared in the examination, of which 63,277 students cleared the examination successfully securing a pass percentage of 98.54 percentile.

VIDEO | CBSE Class 12 result declared, all you need to know

Though girls have outperformed boys in the Class 12th results, but among KVS schools, the boys have outshone girls. “A total of 32,640 boys passed the examination, while 30,586 girls cleared the examination successfully,” the notification mentioned.

Advertising

READ | 67 lakh answer booklets, 1.75 lakh teachers: How CBSE declared result in record 28 days

Aishwarya Sinha from KV Raebareli secured the second position all over the country in CBSE class 12 exams. She shared this rank with two other girls. Aishwarya scored 498/500 marks (99.6 per cent) in humanities.

READ | CBSE 12th topper Hansika Shukla tops exam with 499/500, blames social media for missing one mark

Abhishek Narayan Singh from KV Sector 4, RK Puram, New Delhi and Siddharth Roy from KV Chirimiri, Koriya Chhattisgarh has secured the third position in the category of ‘Child with special need’. Both of them secured 484 marks.

The pass percentage at Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalayas (JNV) touched at 96.62 per cent, while 96.06 per cent in CTSA, 88.49 per cent in government aided, 87.17 per cent in government and 82.59 per cent in independent schools.