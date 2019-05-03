Toggle Menu
CBSE Class 12 results 2019: In Ludhiana, toppers in six streams are girls

CBSE Class 12 results 2019: A total of 83.04% passed this year in Class 12 exams. Meet the toppers of Ludhiana

CBSE Class 12 results 2019: Meet the toppers of Ludhiana . Representational Image/ Express

CBSE Class 12 results 2019: The top rank in six major streams- commerce, medical, non-medical, humanities, mass media and food production – were held by girls in Ludhiana city, the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) results have shown.

Humanities

Vinayka Sharma from Atma Devi Niketan School topped humanities stream with 99 per cent marks. Three girls from BCM Arya Model Senior Secondary School, Shastri Nagar- Gurleen Kaur, Niharika Parhar and Asees Kaur- scoring 98 per cent marks each- stood second. Gurleen aims to be data scientist, Niharika is aiming for Indian Foreign Services (IFS) and Asees wants to be an advocate.

Commerce

Rythm Singla from DAV Public School, BRS Nagar and Aaina Makkar from Sacred Heart Senior Secondary School, BRS Nagar- topped commerce stream with 98.4 per cent marks each. While Singla aims to be an entrepreneur, Makkar wants to be a chartered accountant.

Non-medical

Anushka Chaudhary from Sacred Heart Convent School, Sarabha Nagar scored 98.2 per cent in non-medical. She wants to be a software engineer.

Medical

Milanpreet Kaur from BCM Arya Model Senior Secondary School, Shastri Nagar- scored 97.4 per cent marks in medical stream and wants to be a scientist.

Mass Media & Food Production

Arshpreet Kaur scoring 97.4 per cent in mass media and Lavanya Kapoor scoring 95.4 percent in Food Production- both from BCM Arya Model Senior Secondary School- topped their respective streams. Arshpreet wants to be a journalist or an actor while Lavanya is aiming to be a nutritionist.

Financial Market Management (FMM)

Ajay Goyal from DCM Presidency School was the only boy in Ludhiana city to top a stream with 96.2 per cent marks. Next to him was Smridhi from BCM Arya Model Senior Secondary School who got 96 per cent in same stream.

