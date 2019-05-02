CBSE Class 12 results 2019 declared: How much is needed to pass? Check re-evaluation process

CBSE Class 12 results 2019: All candidates who had appeared in the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) class 12 exams this year, the result of which has been announced today, have to score a minimum of 33 per cent in all papers to pass the examination.

The overall pass percentage of CBSE class 12 exam is 83.4 per cent. Hansika Shukla of DPS Meerut road Ghaziabad and Karishma Arora SD Public school Muzaffarnagar Uttar Pradesh scored 499 out of 500 and emerged as toppers.

If a candidate is not happy with their class 12 or class 10 results which are soon to be declared by the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE), then they have the provision to apply for re-evaluation of their answer sheets. Students who need to have their marks verify can do so by making a payment of Rs 500 per subject.

The link for the same will be activated day after the declaration of the result on the official website, cbse.nic.in. Candidates can also obtain a photocopy of their board exam answer booklet by paying Rs 700 for class 12 and Rs 550 for class 10 exams, per subject.

For re-evaluation purposes, the link will only be activated for one day. Students will have to pay Rs 100 per question for the re-evaluation process.

