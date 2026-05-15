CBSE Class 12 results: 16 per cent fall in 90 per cent or above scores; on-screen marking may have played a role

As with the number of over 90% scorers, the number of over 95% scorers also surged during the Covid years, peaking at 70,004 in 2021, and falling to 22,622 in 2023 when regular board exams resumed after the pandemic.

Besides a drop of around three points in the overall pass percentage this year, the CBSE Class 12 results have also seen a major dip in the number of students scoring 90% and above.

The number of high scorers has fallen to 94,028 from 1.12 lakh last year, data from the Board shows.

There were around 94,299 Class 12 students who scored 90% or above in 2019, the pre-Covid year. The number surged in the Covid years when final results were arrived at using assessments conducted by the schools themselves. The number of students scoring 90% and above peaked at 1.58 lakh in 2020, and stood at 1.50 lakh in 2021 when the Board declared results using marks from unit tests, pre-board and mid-term exams and the student’s performance in class 10 and 11.