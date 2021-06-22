CBSE makes result tabulation portal live for schools to submit Class 12 marks

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE), with a view to facilitate the implementation of the policy for the tabulation of marks/grades for class 12 students across schools, has created an online portal. The portal will be live from June 21 onwards.

Once the collection of all marks is completed, the portal will display the complete tabulation sheet for the school with a feature of subject-wise marks and reference mean for the purpose of moderation of marks by the schools. The portal and the backend systems are meant to ease out the burden of cumbersome calculations for the schools.

Read | SC to hear plea regarding CBSE, CISCE Class 12 evaluation method today

The portal has the following sections — internal grades upload, practical/ projects/internal assessment marks upload, class 12 data verification for class 10 roll no, board and year of passing, availability of historical performance of schools to be taken as a reference for moderation, class 11 theory marks data entry and upload, class 12 theory marks data entry and upload and class 12 complete tabulation sheet for checking, moderation of theory marks (11 and 12) and upload.

“A system has also been developed for the computation of class 10 component of marks based on result data available with the Board in case of students who passed their Class 10 board from CBSE only. For other Boards, CBSE with the help of regional offices will collect result data from respective State Boards for the purpose of computation of Class 10 component (30%) of marks of Class 12. The system will also compute Class 11 component (30%) and Class 12 component (40%)” said Antriksh Johri, director IT, CBSE in official notification.