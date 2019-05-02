CBSE Class 12 result declared in record time, Prakash Javadekar congratulates toppers

CBSE 12th result 2019: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has released the result of Class 12 on May 2 on the official websites – cbse.nic.in, cbseresults.nic.in and results.nic.in. Union HRD Minister, Prakash Javadekar wished the topper in his tweet. He said he called and congratulated Hansika Shukla for securing the first position in CBSE 12th board examinations throughout the country.

Along with Shukha, Karishma Arora have topped the CBSE Class 12 exams scoring 499 marks each.

A total of 83.4 per cent students passed this year’s examination.

Javadekar also congratulated CBSE to release “hassle-free” results.

The pass percentage of Kendriya Vidyalaya is 98.54 per cent while for JNV schools, it is 96.62 per cent. Javadekar tweeted that the government schools have fared better.

Among districts, the top performing region is Trivandrum with a pass percentage of 98.2% followed by the Chennai region scoring the pass percentage is 92.93%.

Girls outshine boys by registering 9 per cent in CBSE class 12 examination this year. The boys pass percentage stands at 79.4, transgender at 83.3 while girls have scored 88.7 per cent.

Three students share the second rank with a score of 498 out of 500: Gaurangi Chawala from Rishikesh, Aishwarya from Raebareli and Bhavya from Haryana’s Jind.

Neeraj Jindal and Mehak Talwar from Delhi are among 18 students to rank third in the exam.