CBSE Board Class 12th Result 2020 declared: How to check marks at cbseresults.nic.in

CBSE Board Class 12th Result 2020: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has declared the class 12 board exam results today. The result for over 12 lakh (12,06,893) students is available at cbse.nic.in and cbseresults.nic.in. This is the first time that the result is being declared without completing all the subject papers. The class 12 exams were scheduled to be held from February 15 to March 30, however, the same was halted due to the coronavirus pandemic, the pending exams thus were cancelled.

In an earlier notice, CBSE has said in the case of students who have appeared for more than three subjects, the ‘average of marks obtained in the best three performing subjects’ will be awarded for subjects for which the exam was not held. For class 12 students who have appeared in exams in only three subjects, the average of marks obtained in ‘best two performing subjects’ will be given for papers for which the board has not conducted the exam. For a few students who appeared for only 1 or 2 subjects, the result was calculated based on performance in appeared subjects and performance in internal or practical or project-based assessment, as per the board.

All those students who are unsatisfied with their marks can appear for the remaining subjects paper, dates of which will be released later.

CBSE class 12 result 2020: How to check

Step 1: Visit the official website cbseresults.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the result link available on the homepage

Step 3: Log-in using credentials

Step 4: Result will appear, download

CBSE class 12 result 2020: How to download mark sheet?

From mark sheet to migration certificates to pass certificate even the skill certificates obtained by students, all the documents will be available digitally. Students will be able to get them at digi-locker. To visit digi locker. Students can follow these steps –

Step 1: Visit Google PlayStore or Apple store app in your mobile

Step 2: Login using CBSE registered mobile number, OPT and entre the last 6 digit of your roll number

Step 3: Account credentials will be sent via SMS

Go to digi locker app or website and get the mark sheet. Students can also refer to the UMANG app in their app stores to get digital certificates.

To pass the exams, candidates need to obtain at least 33 per cent marks in every subject as well as overall. Copy of the marks memo will act as provisional mark sheet. The official mark sheet will be available via digi locker facility. Schools can also give marksheets when they reopen.

