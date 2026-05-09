CBSE Class 12 Result 2026 Live Updates: Where can I check CBSE results, when announced?

CBSE 12th Class Result 2026 Live Updates: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is expected to announce the Class 12 board examination results in May. Once announced, students will be able to check the CBSE Class 12 results on the official websites — cbseresults.nic.in, cbse.gov.in, results.cbse.nic.in, results.digilocker.gov.in, and the UMANG app.

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Over the past few years, CBSE has generally declared the Class 10 and Class 12 results together in May — on May 13 in 2025 and 2024, May 12 in 2023, and May 6 in 2019. However, during the pandemic years, the results were announced later, with declarations on July 22 in 2022, August 3 in 2021, and July 13 in 2020. This year, CBSE has already announced the Class 10 results on April 15, while the Class 12 results are still awaited. According to board officials, the CBSE Class 12 results are likely to be released by the third week of May.

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The Board, this year, has introduced an on-screen marking system for Class 12. Under this scheme, answer sheets are evaluated digitally. Teachers from Classes 11 and 12 have been assigned evaluation duties and were provided with login credentials in advance to access the online platform. To ensure familiarity with the new system, teachers were also allowed to participate in mock evaluations, including a large-scale mock exercise conducted in February.

Live Updates May 9, 2026 11:24 AM IST CBSE 12th Results 2026 LIVE Updates: When did CBSE held Class 12 exams? CBSE held the Class 12 exams from February 17 to April 10. The exams were conducted across 7,574 centres. May 9, 2026 11:05 AM IST CBSE 12th Results 2026 LIVE Updates: When is result expected? CBSE Controller of Examinations Sanyam Bhardwaj confirmed to a news agency that the Class 12th result 2026 will be declared in the third week of May. CBSE has not officially announced an exact Class 12 result date or time. All three streams - science, commerce and arts will be declared together.