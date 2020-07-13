CBSE begins post-result tele-counselling for Class 12 students and parents

The tele-counselling facility will be available from July 13 to 27. Representational image/ gettyimages.in The tele-counselling facility will be available from July 13 to 27. Representational image/ gettyimages.in

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has released class 12 result today and therefore, started its annual post-result tele-counselling. The facility will be available till July 27. Students, parents and other stakeholders will get answers to their problems related to the class 10 and class 12 board results during the period through telephonic, IVRD and textual counselling. The services can be availed from 9:30 am to 5:30 pm.

READ | How to check CBSE Class 12th result

According to the board, 95 principals and trained counsellors from the CBSE-affiliated schools located in and outside India are providing free and voluntary counselling to students and parents. Apart from India, the service is available in UAE, Qatar, Kuwait, Japan, Nepal Sultanate of Oman, and Singapore.

Explained: How CBSE managed to rank students who did not appear in exams

Among the 73 counsellors in India including special educators, 22 are counsellors from India and 21 from foreign-based CBSE-affiliated schools. Students can dial a toll-free number 1800 11 8004 from any part of the country to get centralized access to CBSE helpline. Meanwhile, Ramesh Pokhriyal, Mamata Banerjee applauded teachers, parents.

Check the counselling facilities provided by CBSE

IVRS: Recorded useful tips to deal with exam results 2020 and other information on tackling stress, important contact details, Covid-19 precautions and so on.

Live tele-counselling: Tele-operators will connect students and parents to the principals, counsellors and special educators.

A total of 10.59 lakh (10,59,080) students cleared the class 12 exam successfully, with a pass percentage of 88.78 per cent. The pass percentage improved from the last year which was 83.40 per cent. The girls have outperformed boys with 92.15 per cent, while the pass percentage of boys was 86.19 per cent. The pass percentage of transgender students stands at 66.67 per cent.

Trivandrum has topped among district with 97.67 per cent. Delhi has recorded the pass percentage at 94.39 per cent, while Patna scored low with 74.57 per cent.

