CBSE Class 12th Result 2020: Over 1.5 lakh score above 90% marks, Trivandrum best performing district

CBSE class 12 result 2020: Despite the hurdles, uncertainty and a long delay of exams and results, the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has brought good news for students. While the pass percentage has gone up, there is also a rise in the number of students getting 90+ marks. This may translate in tougher competition and a higher cut-off for college-level admissions. As many as 1,57,934 students scored over 90 per cent marks, while 38,686 got more than 95 per cent marks in CBSE class 12 results. The CBSE class 12 result is available at cbseresults.nic.in.

As many as 13.24 per cent of total students have got over 90 per cent marks and as many as 3.24 per cent of the 12 lakh students have got more than 95 per cent marks, as per the official data. Over 12 lakh students had registered to appear for CBSE class 12 Board exams. Of these, 88.78 per cent have cleared the board exam. This is a rise of 5.38 per cent from 2019 when 83.40 per cent of students passed the exam.

Among regions, Trivandrum saw the maximum students (97.67 per cent) passed, followed by Bengaluru with 97.05 per cent and Chennai at 96.17 per cent. In Delhi, overall 94.39 per cent students have passed the exam. In 2019 too, the top-performing region was Trivandrum, however, it had a higher pass percentage of 98.20 per cent in 2019.

Among foreign students, as many as 94.26 per cent could clear it. This is a slight drop from 2019 when 95.43 per cent of foreign school students passed CBSE class 12 results.

Gender-wise, girls have given the best performance as 92.15 per cent of female students passed their exams against 86.19 per cent boys and 66.67 per cent of transgender students who appeared for the exam and could clear it.

When it comes to schools, government schools have been the top scorers. The Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalyas (JNVs) has recorded 98.70 per cent students as passed, followed closely by Kendriya Vidyalyas where 98.62 per cent of students cleared the exams. Central Tibetan School Administration schools were at third place with 98.23 per cent pass percentage and government-run schools at 94.94 and govt-aided schools at 91.56 per cent. Independent schools or private schools had a pass percentage of 88.22 per cent, as per the data shared by the CBSE.

The JNVs have taken over KVs. Last year, KVs topped with a pass percentage of 98.54 per cent followed by JNVs at 96.62 per cent. The pass percentage of top-ranking schools has also gone up this year.

