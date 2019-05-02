CBSE Class 12 result 2019: From toppers, technology used to pass percentage, here’s all you need to know

CBSE class 12 result 2019: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) declared the class 12 board exam results today. The mark sheets are available for students to download from the official website, cbse.nic.in. The result was declared in a record time of 28 days this year. The board credits the feat to the involvement of technology training data entry staff and involving more teachers in the process. Just like last year, this year as well, girls have outperformed boys with as much as 9 per cent. While as many as 88.70 per cent of girls and 83 per cent of transgender students who appeared for the exam passed, boys had a pass percentage of 79.40 per cent.

Advertising

The top rank too was shared by two girls – Hansika Shukla from Ghaziabad, Uttar Pradesh and Karishma Arora from Muzaffarnagar, Uttar Pradesh. Both secured 499/500 marks. The rank two was also shared by three students, all of them are girls. Gaurangi Chawla, Aishwarya, and Bhavya shared the third spot by obtaining 498 marks out of 500. As many as 18 students jointly held the third rank by securing 497 marks; out of which 11 were female students.

Read| Topper blames social media for losing one mark, scores 499/500

In Video| CBSE class 12 result 2019: All you need to know

Advertising

Sons of politicians

This year, children of many politicians also appeared for the CBSE class 12 board exam including former Human Resource Development (HRD) Minister and present Union Minister of Textile, Smriti Z Irani’s son Zohr. He secured 91 per cent and the minister took to Twitter to talk about her son’s success. Delhi Chief Minister Arwind Kejriwal’s son also appeared for the CBSE class 12 exams and secured 94.6 per cent marks. Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal’s wife, Sunita Kejriwal took to Twitter to express how ‘grateful’ she is for their son’s result.

Not just the ministers’ wards but as many as 94,299 students secured above 90 per cent marks in CBSE class 12 exams 2019. Further, a total of 17,693 candidates scored more than 95 per cent marks. In the special needs category, 225 students secured marks over 90 per cent and 36 secured marks above 95 per cent.

Read| 65 lakh answer sheet, 1.75 lakh teachers: How CBSE declared result in record time?

From special needs category, Lavannya Balakrishnan from Gurugram secured the first rank with 489 marks followed by Nimmi Ved, Nishcay Kohli and Shreyansh Amit Shah all at the second rank with 485 marks each. The third rank was secured by Abhishek Narayan Singh, R Hari Shankar, and Siddharth Roy with each scoring 484 marks out of 500. The pass percentage in the category was 90.25 per cent.

Result in record time

Not only did the result was better than the last year, even though marginally (0.39 per cent), but also, it was declared in record time. The exams concluded on March 4 and the result was declared on May 2, 2019. While this, 28 days, is a new record for the CBSE, the board aims to keep this as a standard practice. The HRD Minister also congratulated CBSE for declaring result in record time

Talking to indianexpress.com, CBSE secretary Anurag Tripathy said, “We have released the result in record time. This year we have enrolled more than 2 lakh teachers in the evaluation process at different stages. Special training was given to them as well. With more involvement of technology in the evaluation, examination and assessment process the aim is to finish the board exams evaluation and also declare results within the 30 days of completion of the exams each year.”

Tech-initiatives by CBSE

CBSE chairperson, Anita Karwal, credited this feat to technological advancement used by CBSE in their examination and evaluation process this year. CBSE used a mobile-based application called Confidential Material Tracking and Monitoring (CMTM) app which sent geo-tagged and time-tagged pictures of exam day processes to centre supervisors, board executives and other people concerned. It also encrypted question papers, also opted fro TETRA — theory evaluation trend analysis — a system which facilitates real-time evaluation monitoring and also allows trend analysis and visualisation of scoring patterns by students in different regions, cities and across different sets.

Read| Check the list of tech-based initiatives taken by CBSE this year

The board has been more prudent about the result this year because it was left red-faced last year as reports of several exams being leaked surfaced and class 12 economics and class 10 mathematics question papers were confirmed to be compromised. This year too, many videos claiming that CBSE class 10 and class 12 question papers have been leaked went viral on social media. The board had filed FIR against the channels claiming to have original question papers of class 12 accountancy, chemistry, English and class 10 mathematics and science papers but no truth was found in the claims by the YouTube channels.

Errors that happened in CBSE Boards 2019

While there were no leaks reported, the result this year could not be error-free. Multiple ‘printing errors’ were reported by students in class 12 accountancy exam conducted on March 6 (Wednesday). In the set number three, question number 13 erroneously states revaluation account as realisation account. There were reportedly missing entry in Hindi translations in some of the questions while the same were there in English questions.

A six marks question in class 12 mathematics exam asked students to find two questions in Hindi and English translation, leading to confusion. The question number 26 in set 2 asked students to find the area ‘above’ the x-axis in English while in the same set the Hindi translation asked students to find the area ‘around’ X-axis.

While there were no errors reported in Class 12 Physics exam, several students expressed dissatisfaction. Students and teachers have rated Physics as the toughest paper, which was conducted on March 5, and are raising requests for lenient marking.

CBSE’s take on anomalies

CBSE appointed a committee to check anomalies. The CBSE informed indianexpress.com that a committee will sit for every exam and discuss question papers. If any anomaly is found then students will be compensated which can also include grace marks and lenient checking.

Special instructions were introduced for CBSE class 12 mathematics exam when evaluators received a circular contends that a six-mark question from linear programming chapter could be perceived in two different ways, leading to two different results, which is why students should be awarded full marks.

The CBSE, in its corrigendum released on March 30, directed the evaluators to follow a separate marking scheme for question number 29 (set 1 and 2), question 27 (set 3)

CBSE board 2019: Best performing regions

In terms of location, the top performing region was Trivandrum with 98.20 per cent pass percentage followed by Chennai region (which also includes Tamil Nadu, Telangana etc) where 92.93 per cent of students who appeared for the exam cleared it. The national capital, Delhi stood at third rank with 91.87 per cent pass percentage.

Advertising

In terms of institutions, the best record was depicted by Kendriya Vidyalayas (KVs) with 98.54 per cent pass percentage followed by a close fight between Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalayas (JNVs) and Central Tibetan School Administration (CTSA). The second spot was secured by JNVs with 96.62 per cent followed closely by CTSAs with 96.06 per cent pass percentage. Government aided schools had 88.49 per cent pass percentage and private schools showed a result of 82.59 per cent.