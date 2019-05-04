CBSE Class 12 re-evaluation, verification process begins: Check how to apply, fee applicable

CBSE class 12, 10 re-evaluation 2019: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has begun the re-evaluation and verification process for class 12 examinations 2019. The result of CBSE class 12 board exams 2019 was declared on Thursday 2019, 28 days after the completion of an examination at the official website, cbse.nic.in. Those who are not happy with their score can apply for re-evaluation from the same website, cbse.nic.in.

Reevaluation holds more importance for students this year as several anomalies were reported in both the class 10 and class 12 exams from misprinting to allegedly wrong translations. The CBSE had also issued an official notice regarding the same. Check in details the errors occurred in CBSE board exams and the boards’ take on it.

The online application for verification of marks will begin from May 4, 2019 to May 8, at 5 pm at a cost of Rs 500 per subject. Those who wish to apply for re-evaluation can do so from May 24, 2019 to May 25 by 5 pm. At the cost of Rs 100 per question. The links will be available at the official website, cbse.nic.in.

“Candidates applying for verification of marks will only be eligible to apply for obtaining a photocopy of the evaluated answer book. Candidates who have applied and obtained a photocopy of answer book will only be eligible to apply for re-evaluation,” states the official notice by the board.

To obtain a photocopy of evaluated answer books candidates will have to apply from May 20, 2019 to May 21 up to 5 pm. Students will have to pay Rs 700 per answer book.

CBSE class 12 re-evaluation 2019: How to apply

Step 1: Visit the official website, cbse.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the link ‘re-evaluation’ under the latest news

Step 3: A new page will open click on the verification

Step 4: You will be redirected to a new page

Step 5: Log-in suing application number

Step 6: Apply, make payment

Step 7: Check status

Meanwhile, CBSE has also begun the post-result counselling for students, parents and teachers. The same will be available from 8 am to 10 pm till May 16, 2019. As many as 72 counsellors, including 51 counsellors including special educators from India and 21 from foreign-based CBSE-affiliated schools will be available for counselling of students and parents.

In the class 12 results, a total of 94,299 students secured over 90 per cent marks and 17,693 secured over 95 per cent marks. As many as 99,207 candidates got compartment this year.