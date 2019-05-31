CBSE Class 12th re-evaluation result 2019 before June 14 to allow time for DU admissions

CBSE class 12 re-evaluation result 2019: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is likely to announce the result for the class 12 re-evaluation and improvement exam by June first week. The move taken, keeping in mind the High Court order which asked the CBSE to declare class 12 results early to ensure that students have enough time to apply for admissions.

A source from the admissions council of University of Delhi (DU), admissions of which are on, said, “CBSE re-evaluation result will be announced in the first week of June and students will have the time to update their marks in the application form based on their improved score.”

Talking to indianexpress.com, CBSE spokesperson, Rama Sharma said, “We cannot give an exact date for result yet but the re-evaluation process is as per the schedule and in line with the letter we have written to the DU.” She further informed that the result for class 12 students will be announced before class 10 keeping the admissions in mind.

In a letter written to the Delhi University, the CBSE had said that the varsity should keep the admission dates such that the CBSE re-evaluation results fall before the admission deadlines. Officials from DU confirmed that students will have nearly a week’s time to apply for the result and suggested, “Students need to remember to save their admission forms and submit only after updating their re-evaluation result. The provision will be available till June 14 which is the last date to submit forms at DU.”

The DU official also informed, “Students will have one time opportunity to edit their application form after being submitted by paying a fee of Rs 100. But since the window can only be opened once, it is advisable that students read and re-read the form and make note of changes and implement all at once. There is no need to rush.”

Not just CBSE but all state and central boards have preponed their results in order to allow time for students to apply for college admissions. Last year, CBSE declared the class 12 re-evaluation results two weeks after their admissions to DU were closed. A student, who was eligible for admission to the Lady Sri Ram College (LSR) based on her revised score was denied admission. The matter went to court which not only asked the college to grant admission to the student by creating an extra seat but also asked the school education boards and universities to sync their result and admissions.

Meanwhile, over 2,500 registrations were made at the DU official portal within two hours of the online form filling process live. This is the most delayed admissions by the varsity. The DU officials said that the same was done to keep the result dates within the deadline. Many changes including online seat availability, best-of-four calculator etc are all incorporated in the form. Another reason cited for the delay was to change the entrance exam conducting body. From this year onwards, the National Testing Agency (NTA) will be conducting all the entrance exams for DU admissions.