CBSE Class 12 Re-evaluation Portal: Board to opens window today; know steps to apply

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is going to begin the re-evaluation process for class 12th students from today, June 1. The re-evaluation will be done for students who have opted to receive scanned copies of their answer scripts through CBSE’s online portal. In an earlier notice issued by the CBSE, the portal was supposed to open on May 29. Interested students can apply for the same by visiting the official website at cbseit.in.

In a bulletin dated May 26, the board confirmed that scanned answer sheet copies are being sent to students via the official portal and their registered email IDs, with pending requests expected to be cleared by May 27.

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The re-evaluation process requires students to first obtain photocopies of their answer sheets before applying for verification or re-evaluation. For more information on CBSE Class 12 revaluation, rechecking, etc, students can check the IE Education portal.

CBSE Re-evaluation 2026: How to apply

Step 1: Students must first apply to obtain a scanned copy of their evaluated answer sheet for the subject in question.

Step 2: Once received, carefully review the scanned copy and compare the evaluation with CBSE’s official marking scheme.

Step 3: If you notice any errors, such as unchecked answers, incorrect marking, or mismatches, submit your observations to the board.

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Step 4: A committee of subject experts will assess the request, and CBSE will issue the final decision based on their review.

School Education Secretary Sanjay Kumar, addressing a press conference, assured the students that if, during re-evaluation, a student’s marks increase, then the amount paid for re-evaluation will be refunded to the student.

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Applicants are required to go through the marking scheme for their respective subjects before filing a re-evaluation request. The marking schemes will be made available on the official website along with the question papers, and students are expected to refer to these before identifying which questions they wish to contest. When submitting the application, candidates must provide reasoning for seeking re-evaluation of specific questions.

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Regarding fees, students applying for verification will be charged Rs 500 per answer book, while re-evaluation carries a charge of Rs 100 per question. The two processes are distinct; verification typically involves checking for any clerical or totalling errors, while re-evaluation involves a fresh assessment of the answer.

On the timeline, the board has said the verification and re-evaluation portal will remain open for a minimum of two days after the last scanned and evaluated answer book has been made accessible to applicants. This ensures that students who receive their copies late still have a window to review and respond before the deadline closes.

On the volume of requests, the board shared that over 4 lakh applications were received for scanned copies, covering nearly 11.32 lakh answer sheets, of which roughly 8.98 lakh have been digitally delivered so far.