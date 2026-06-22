Marks didn’t change after re-evaluation results? CBSE says Class 12th students can check their answer books

With the CBSE Class 12 re-evaluation and verification of issues process underway, the board has released a detailed guidance document addressing student and parent queries. From where to check revised results to what happens if marks do not change — here is everything you need to know about the CBSE Class 12th revised results.

Guidance for Students & Parents Verification of Issues Observed & Re-evaluation Class XII pic.twitter.com/N11c4rUrkL — CBSE HQ (@cbseindia29) June 21, 2026

What if marks remain unchanged or decrease after re-evaluation?

Re-evaluation and verification are review processes meant to examine specific concerns raised by students — they do not automatically result in a change of marks. Every year, marks may increase, decrease, or remain the same depending on the outcome of the review. Any genuine discrepancy raised will be duly reflected in the results. Revisions, wherever applicable, are made only after careful review in the interest of fairness and accuracy.

CBSE students, who applied for verification of issues, observed and received no-change results will be offered an opportunity to inspect their answer books at the concerned CBSE Regional Office. The schedule for this will be released soon.

Where will revised results be available?

Revised results after verification and re-evaluation will be made available on DigiLocker. Candidates can access them at results.digilocker.gov.in. For the majority of students, marksheets were updated on June 21, with the remaining cases to be completed shortly.

Does a change in marks after re-evaluation indicate a problem with the original evaluation?

Not necessarily. CBSE has clarified that mark changes after re-evaluation happen every year and are a routine part of the review process. The re-evaluation window exists to allow students to reconfirm their scores, and corrections are made wherever the original marking was not in line with the marking scheme.

When will marksheets be available for admission purposes?

Marksheets for the CBSE main examination were made available in candidates’ DigiLocker accounts immediately after the declaration of results on May 13, 2026, and were subsequently dispatched to candidates and schools. Revised marksheets, wherever applicable after re-evaluation, are also being uploaded to DigiLocker simultaneously with the release of re-evaluation results. This is being done in a phased manner.

What about duplicate or excess payments?

Any excess or duplicate payment will be refunded to the source account. Additionally, if marks increase as a result of re-evaluation, the fee paid will also be refunded to the source account.

What is the difference between verification of issues observed and re-evaluation?

These are two distinct processes. Verification of issues observed allows a student to flag specific physical or procedural problems in the scanned copy of their answer book — such as missing pages, missing supplementary sheets, missing maps or graphs, blurred pages, an answer book belonging to another student, or an answer book evaluated against the wrong marking scheme. This can be sought for one or more subjects.

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Re-evaluation, on the other hand, allows a student to apply for a fresh evaluation of one or more specific questions in a subject, provided the scanned copy of the answer book has already been obtained. This too can be sought for one or more subjects.

What measures has CBSE taken to ensure a fair re-evaluation process?

CBSE has said the process was undertaken with “utmost care” and a clear focus on students’ interests. Experts from IIT Madras and IIT Kanpur were brought in for continuous monitoring. Every application was examined on merit, each answer book undergoing re-evaluation was checked by two evaluators, and officers from CBSE headquarters and regional offices were personally deputed to monitor the process.

All complaints relating to missing pages, missing supplementary answer books, blurred pages and similar issues have been carefully examined and addressed, the board said.

What has CBSE done to reduce re-evaluation fees?

CBSE has reduced the fees associated with the process. The fee for scanned copies has been brought down from Rs 700 to Rs 100, the fee for verification of issues observed from Rs 500 to Rs 100, and the fee for re-evaluation from Rs 100 to Rs 25 per question.

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My updated marks have not been reflected in DigiLocker yet. What should I do?

DigiLocker results are updated in one of three statuses — changes updated (if marks have changed), no change (if marks remain the same), or under process (for a very small number of cases that will be updated shortly). Candidates facing login issues on DigiLocker are advised to enter credentials carefully, as authentication is sensitive. If the issue persists, they may try again after some time or call the helpline for assistance.

Is there a helpline for students dealing with result-related stress?

Yes. CBSE has made available a free, dedicated 24×7 tele-helpline at 1800-11-8004 to help students cope with examination and result-related stress. Parents are also advised to help students focus on the further opportunities and facilities provided by the board.

What about the Supplementary or Improvement Examination?

The notification for the Supplementary and Improvement Examination for both regular and private candidates will be issued soon, the CBSE has said.